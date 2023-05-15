May 15 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Sends Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Regarding Notary Rules

State of Colorado

News Release

Media contacts

Denver, May 15, 2023 - The Secretary of State’s Office issued a notice of proposed rulemaking to consider preliminary draft rules to revise Colorado’s Notary rules in accordance with Senate Bill 23-153 (Sunset Revised Uniform Law On Notarial Acts).

The preliminary draft rules are intended to ensure Colorado’s Notary rules align with the language passed in Senate Bill 23-153, which includes removing language prohibiting the use of verbal-language interpreters and clarifying in rule that the increased fee a notary may charge for their electronic signature is $25. Additionally, the preliminary draft rules clarify the requirement that remote notarization system providers must annually renew their registrations with the Secretary of State’s Office to maintain their eligibility to provide these systems.

A public rulemaking hearing is scheduled for June 20, 2023 at 1 p.m. MT to receive testimony concerning the preliminary draft of permanent rules. This hearing will be conducted in-person and via webinar. The in-person hearing will take place at the Secretary of State’s Office in the Red Rocks Conference Room. Online registration for the hearing can be found at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2547390751710324312. Public comment opportunities will be provided to all participants, whether in person on online.

This rulemaking webpage can be found here, and the Notice of Rulemaking can be found here.

The public is also invited to send feedback to the Secretary of State’s Office regarding the rulemaking process. Those interested in participating can review the preliminary draft rules and submit written comments about the proposed permanent rules to SOS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov at any time prior to and during the hearing. All written comments will be added to the official rulemaking record.