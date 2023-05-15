MedAvail Postpones Reporting of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) (“MedAvail” or the “Company”), an innovative pharmacy technology company, announced today that it is postponing its scheduled earnings release and conference call for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 previously scheduled for today.



The Company requires additional time to complete the preparation of its condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company will file a timely Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 to extend the filing deadline for the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The Company will announce the date and time of its scheduled first quarter ended March 31, 2023 financial results and conference call in a future press release.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy company, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, to Medicare clinics, urgent care clinics, large healthcare systems, mass merchandise retailers, hospital systems and other healthcare channels. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Steven Halper/Caroline Paul

Managing Directors, LifeSci Advisors

ir@medavail.com

