Governor Newsom Honors Fallen Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Brett Harris

Published: May 15, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Brett Harris:

“Jennifer and I join Riverside County in mourning the tragic loss of Deputy Harris. Our deepest condolences are with his family, friends, and fellow law enforcement personnel at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Harris and all those who give their lives in service to our state will forever be remembered.”

Deputy Harris, 27, was involved in a crash within the city of San Jacinto while responding to a call for service on May 12, 2023. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on May 13, 2023.

Deputy Harris served with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office for four years and was assigned to the Hemet Station. As a final act of service, Deputy Harris’ wish was to donate his organs so that others may live.

He is survived by his wife, mother and father, twin sister, and brother. In honor of Deputy Harris, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.

###