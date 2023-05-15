The Ultimate Entertainer's Oasis: Las Vegas Mansion Boasting Indoor Basketball Court to Auction via Concierge Auctions

In cooperation with Austin Sherwood of Luxury Estates International, 9720 Highridge Drive is set to auction with No Reserve in June.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Offering unparalleled entertainment spaces both indoors and outdoors, this Las Vegas mansion, located at 9720 Highridge Drive, is the epitome of luxury and extravagance. Currently listed for $7.5 million, the property is scheduled to auction with No Reserve next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Austin Sherwood of Luxury Estates International. Bidding is scheduled to open 31 May and culminate on 6 June online on Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Set on over one acre, the vast property boasts high ceilings, pristine marble floors, and expansive windows that allow an abundance of natural light to permeate throughout. With seven bedrooms and spacious living areas, there is ample room for relaxation and hosting. Notable features include a private screening room, wine room, billiards room, and home gym. The property's standout feature is an indoor basketball court with an upstairs viewing gallery and kitchen. Outside, residents can enjoy an in-ground trampoline, play set, a resort-style pool and spa, and multiple outdoor sitting areas. The primary bedroom offers a soaking tub and picturesque views of the surrounding hills, providing a perfect setting for leisure.

Las Vegas—a city renowned for its abundant amenities—beckons visitors with an array of choices to spend time. Embark on a culinary journey through a myriad of world-class dining establishments, where renowned chefs craft world-class creations to tantalize the taste buds of discerning connoisseurs. As the sun sets, the city truly comes alive, offering a vibrant nightlife scene that pulses with energy and excitement. From lavish clubs to chic lounges and renowned casinos, Las Vegas offers endless opportunities for entertainment. The city's vibrant entertainment industry showcases performances by famed artists, captivating shows, and intricate productions. For those seeking an adventurous experience, Las Vegas delivers with a plethora of exhilarating activities, from thrilling outdoor adventures in the surrounding desert to adrenaline-pumping experiences such as skydiving or driving high-performance exotic cars. In Las Vegas, every desire for fine dining, vibrant nightlife, unforgettable entertainment, and thrilling adventure can be fulfilled, creating a truly unforgettable experience for all who visit.

9720 Highridge Drive is available for showings Thursday-Sunday 1-4PM and by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.