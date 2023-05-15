Be Captivated by the Vivid Imaginations and Ethereal Wit of Jerry Staudenraus’ Poetry
Explore Jerry Staudenraus’ timeless and versatile collection of poems full of youthful whim and curiosityTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerry Staudenraus demonstrates his poetic prowess in his first anthology of poems entitled Moonbeams and Poetry: For Those Whose Ears Are Pricked and Tongues That Are Long-Drawn. This impeccable collection is composed of twenty-nine poems accompanied by illustrations that will aid in drawing insights into Staudenraus’ wit and vision.
Conferred with the Pinnacle Book Achievement Award, the book will haul its readers to different phases of life and unique scenarios that allow moments of contemplation. Those who delight in playful and poignant verses will enjoy the author’s masterful weaving of poetic lines.
With a BA degree from Central Washington University, Staudenraus has been writing and compiling poems since the early 1970s. Now a retired U.S. Army veteran, he has finally revealed his anthology for the world to ponder.
An Amazon review shares that the book is “a beautiful, short, and sweet collection of poems”. Amidst its condensed form, “each poem has a unique story that will resonate with readers of all ages and backgrounds”. He further expresses that “the emotions that these poems evoke are both powerful and thought-provoking”.
Revel in Jerry Staudenraus’ artful verses and vibrant imagery by grabbing a copy of Moonbeams and Poetry: For Those Whose Ears Are Pricked and Tongues That Are Long-Drawn, available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other top online book retailers in paperback, hardcover, and digital format.
