Radiological Diagnostics Market is Expected to Reach the Valuation of USD 870 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand and Opportunity Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the radiological diagnostics market, which was USD 566.8 billion in 2022, would rise up to USD 870 billion by 2030 and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Diagnostic radiology uses non-invasive imaging scans to diagnose patients. Sometimes, low doses of radiation are used in tests and equipment to create highly detailed images of an area. Radiography refers to several studies that need x-ray techniques to visualize internal organs. It is a technique for creating and recording an x-ray pattern to offer the user a static image after the exposure ends.

The risk of new developing diseases increases in direct proportion to age. According to CDC, approximately 80% of the elderly in the U.S. have at least one chronic condition, which enhances the wide use of radiological diagnostics. The growing demand for imaging modalities by teaching hospitals and universities to offer training for advanced technology is anticipated to have a major impact on the market growth during the forecast years.

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Portable Diagnostics

Portable diagnostic equipment is anticipated to grow, and several competitors are focusing on emerging new and innovative portable equipment during the forecast period. Their adoption rates in emergency and intensive care units in hospitals and home care organizations are steadily growing due to their ease of use and point-of-care applications. There is also an increasing need for portable devices in the emergency care units for easy and quick usage, quick interventions for acute events, and better monitoring. Some of the major products developed are Siemens Healthcare's mobilett mira max portable X-ray systems, Samsung Electronics' 32-SLICE CT scanner, and Sonosite's MicroMaxx portable ultrasound system, which helps diagnose patients. Thus, this factor boosts market growth.

The report includes seven parts, dealing with:

Basic information The Asia Pacific Radiological Market The North America Radiological Market The Europe Radiological Market MEA Radiological Market Market entry and investment feasibility The report conclusion

All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition

The most prominent players in the Radiological Diagnostics market include.

Siemens (Germany)

4ways Healthcare Limited (U.K.)

Everlight Radiology (Australia)

RadNet, Inc. (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Sonic Healthcare Limited (U.S.)

Medica Reporting Ltd. (U.K.)

ONRAD, Inc. (U.S.)

UNILABS (Switzerland)

Radiology Reports online (U.S.)

InHealth Group (U.K.)

Concord Medical Group (U.S.)

Alliance Health (U.S.)

RamSoft, Inc. (Canada)

General Electric (U.S.)

Recent Development

In 2019, Canon received the U.S. FDA nod for its Advanced Intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE), an AI technology added to its Aquilion Precision scanner. The technology assists physicians in achieving precision diagnostics without increasing the dosage.

In 2021, Philips announced the launch of an AI-enabled MR imaging portfolio intending to increase the efficacy and sustainability of radiology operations by increasing the rate of MR exams

Key Market Segments Covered in Radiological Diagnostics Industry Research

Machines

X-Ray Machine

CT Scanner

Cardiovascular Monitoring And Diagnostic Devices And Equipment

Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment

Technology

Computed Radiology

Direct Radiology

End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Other End Users

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Radiological Diagnostics Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Radiological Diagnostics Market Size

Market Size by Application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Key Industry Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of AI in Radiology

The increasing adoption of AI to automate image quantification and identification process is also anticipated to increase market growth. For instance, Google's AI platform, Google's Deepmind, collaborated with Moorfields Eye Hospital to monitor all eye scans using an optical CT scanner to ensure early detection of age-related macular degeneration. In addition to this, the wide introduction of 3D MRI and CT scans allows radiologists to analyze scans, decreasing analysis time and enhancing efficacy quickly. Thus, this factor boosts market growth.

Increasing Demand for CT

CT systems are one of the main diagnostic tools widely used in many research institutes and hospitals that increase market growth. Increasing demand for Point of Care (POC) CT devices and the high development of a high-precision CT scanner by adding AI & ML and advanced visualization systems are leading the market growth. Thus, this factor boosts market growth.

Radiological Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the radiological diagnostics market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the radiological diagnostics market due to the increase in the incidence of chronic diseases such as heart disease, and diabetes, the availability of major market players, and government initiative to manufacture healthcare infrastructure in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to the growing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for several advanced healthcare systems among the elderly population, and the developing healthcare infrastructure within the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Radiological Diagnostics Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Radiological Diagnostics Market, By Machines Global Radiological Diagnostics Market, By Technology Global Radiological Diagnostics Market, By End User Global Radiological Diagnostics Market, By Region Global Radiological Diagnostics Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

