Lawrence Woodmere Academy Set to Soar into the next century
Voted best Private School 2 years in a row by the Long Island Choice AwardsWOODMERE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lawrence Woodmere Academy “LWA” is a co-educational, non-religious, elite private college preparatory school.
LWA comprises Pre-school through 12th grade students with approximately 40 full-time faculty and two part-time teachers comprising three divisions: Lower, Middle, and Upper schools.
The history of the school began more than a century ago with the founding of Lawrence Country Day School in 1891 and Woodmere Academy in 1912. The 1990 merger of these two respected schools resulted in the strongest source for independent secondary education on the south shore of Long Island.
The school culture is marked by a commitment to a global perspective within a school community that is racially, ethnically, and socio-economically diverse. There is a deliberate effort focused on addressing the individual needs of students through a flexible curriculum and a devoted faculty. There is a pro-active pursuit of support and input from parents and alumni in shaping the goals of the school.
The school’s mission is distilled into three core values: truth, integrity, and service, and the tag line which bespeaks the school’s global curriculum and philosophy is “at home with the world.”
LWA sits on a highly desirable 8+ acre campus in the very affluent and safe community of Woodmere, NY. LWA is centrally located only 18 miles from New York City, 7 miles from JFK airport and 3 blocks from the Long Island Railroad station.
