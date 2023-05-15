Construction scheduled to begin May 22 on ND 14 near Anamoose, Towner

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, May 22, on North Dakota Highway 14 near both Anamoose and Towner.



The two mill and overlay projects are from the junction of North Dakota Highway 200 north to Anamoose and from Towner to the Souris River Bridge.



Flaggers and pilot cars will be present at times to assist traffic through the work zone. Minimum delays are expected.



The project is expected to be completed by the end of June.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.







