Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1600 Block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 2:30 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Friday, May 12, 2023, 45-year-old Artimas Gross, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

 

