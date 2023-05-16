Censinet to Advance Conversation on Regional Impact of Ransomware on Patient Safety at State Hospital Association Events
Censinet to Sponsor State Hospital Association Meetings in CA, NY, and IL to Drive Awareness of Ransomware’s Broader Patient Safety and Public Health Impacts
I look at cybersecurity from a public health perspective and resilience of the healthcare system at the regional and national level in addition to the organization.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, announced today its sponsorship of three state hospital association annual meetings:
● The Hospital Association of Southern California (HASC) 2023 Annual Meeting, May 17-19 in Palm Desert, CA
● Healthcare Association of New York State (HANYS) 54th Annual Membership Conference, June 22 – Virtual
● Illinois Health and Hospital Association (IHA) Small & Rural Hospitals Annual Meeting, June 28-29, in Springfield, IL, and Leadership Summit (Date/Location TBD)
Censinet executives attending these events will lead the conversation on how ransomware is increasingly threatening patient safety at the local, state, and regional levels. In addition, Company representatives will discuss the urgency for collaborative, community-driven responses to these threats across Southern California, New York, and Illinois as well as across the broader industry. To connect with a Censinet team member at one of these events, please email info@censinet.com.
“Ransomware is a direct threat to public health and patient safety at the state and regional levels,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder at Censinet. “A recent JAMA study supports what we’re increasingly hearing from our customers: a ransomware attack at one hospital not only impacts patient safety at that facility, but has a much broader impact on patient care across the region.”
A recent study published in JAMA Network Open on May 8, 2023, Ransomware Attack Associated with Disruptions at Adjacent Emergency Departments in the U.S., found that: “Hospitals adjacent to health care delivery organizations affected by ransomware attacks may see increases in patient census and may experience resource constraints affecting time-sensitive care for conditions such as acute stroke.”
Further, the JAMA study concluded that: “These findings suggest that targeted hospital cyberattacks may be associated with disruptions of healthcare delivery at non-targeted hospitals within a community and should be considered a regional disaster.”
“I look at cybersecurity from a public health perspective and resilience of the healthcare system at the regional and national level in addition to the organization,” said Erik Decker, CISO at Intermountain Health, during a recent Risk Never Sleeps podcast episode hosted by Ed Gaudet. “When you think about the patient's right to access emergency or trauma care, we’re all connected in a large ecosystem at the end of the day – and when one is hit, it makes an impact on all of us.”
In response to the expanding threat to patient safety from ransomware, Censinet, KLAS Research (KLAS), and the American Hospital Association (AHA) recently co-led and published a summary report from the first phase of the The Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study, an ongoing initiative to establish actionable peer benchmarks to elevate cybersecurity program maturity and resilience across all healthcare industry participants.
“Censinet looks forward to discussing the Benchmarking Study’s results and implications at these upcoming state hospital association events,” said Chris Logan, SVP and Chief Security Officer at Censinet. “This initiative, in partnership with KLAS, AHA, and leading health systems, represents the Company’s ongoing efforts to help drive a collaborative, community-driven response to cyberattacks that put patient safety in the crosshairs. ”
To meet with Chris Logan or other Censinet team members at these upcoming events, please contact info@censinet.com. To learn more about participating in the Benchmarking Study initiative, please email benchmarks@censinet.com.
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
