NVBDC is honored to be a partner organization of the World Trade Week NYC Event, May 16th.
Keith King is presenting at World Trade Week on May 16th, 2023 telling the history of how Veteran Businesses were added to supplier diversity programs.
We are expanding NVBDC opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses. NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on how to get certified.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NVBDC is honored to be a partner organization of the World Trade Week NYC Event to be held through the end of May 2023. World Trade Week NYC is an active network of more than 80 organizations in the New York metro region working together to underscore the importance of international trade, logistics, and port operations to the region’s economy and to use their collective expertise to help the region’s businesses grow through international trade.
— Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
World Trade Week NYC is hosted by the New York District Export Council.
This is our 3rd year partnering with World Trade Week NYC and we are excited to have our Founder and CEO, Keith King, highlight the benefits and requirements of becoming certified as a minority, woman, or veteran. He will be conducting a presentation titled “It Started as a Dream” on May 16th, 2023 11:00 AM EST- 12:00 PM EST which tells the history of supplier diversity including how Veteran Businesses were added to Corporate supplier diversity programs.
The presentation will be held on May 16th, highlighting the benefits and requirements of becoming certified as a minority, woman, or veteran. NVBDC is America’s original veteran certification program accepted by the corporate supplier diversity community and demanded by major Corporations to do business with an SD/VOB.
During his presentation, NVBDC’s Founder and CEO will also outline how service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses can access a $96 Billion marketplace with an NVBDC Certification. Part of the presentation will also outline the recently released BDR Global Economic Impact Report. which indicates a staggering $3.3 Billion spent with NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs by members of the Billion Dollar Roundtable, 28 of whom are Corporate Members of the National Veteran Business Development Council, which has just signed on its 160th Corporate Member.
The Annual World Trade Week NYC Event, hosted by the New York District Export Council will be kicked off on May 10, 2023, both live and virtually. You can register here for free.
Please click here to register for the “It Started as a Dream” Presentation on May 16th, 2023 11:00 AM EST- 12:00 PM EST.
For more information on how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB. Please visit our website: www.nvbdc.org or contact us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
