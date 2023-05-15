Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and First-Degree Sexual Abuse Offenses: 13th and Girard Streets, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and First-Degree Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the intersection of 13th and Girard Streets, Northeast.

At approximately 12:30 am, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and took property from one of the victims at the listed location. The other suspect engaged in forced sexual acts with the other victim. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspect that was armed with a handgun is described as a 20 to 30-year-old black male, approximately 5’6” to 5’8” in height, medium complexion, slim build, last seen wearing all black clothing with a black ski mask.

The other suspect is described as a 25 to 30-year-old black or Hispanic male, 5’10” to 6’0” in height, light complexion, stocky build, with a slight beard. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.