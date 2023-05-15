Capitol City Residential Healthcare Partners with Memphis Police Department to Strengthen Relationships
Capitol City donates electric bicycles valued at $25,000 to Memphis Police Department
We are dedicated to facilitating the achievement of life goals for IDD individuals by supporting them in finding opportunities to live a meaningful life in their chosen community.”MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has received 10 new top-of-the-line electric bicycles to use in the entertainment district. This donation was made possible by CEO John H. Weston Jr. and Capitol City Residential Healthcare.
— John H. Weston Jr.
Excel Power Bikes are designed specifically for law enforcement to use. Previously, the Memphis Police Department used manual bicycles for patrol. MPD officials said the bikes will allow officers to respond faster in crowded areas and during events like Memphis in May.
“These bikes will enable officers to work in crowds and areas where vehicles cannot go and do so faster than could typically be done on foot. This donation will increase officer visibility and the ground they can cover," said Police Chief “CJ” Cerelyn Davis.
About Capitol City Residential Healthcare:
Capitol City Residential Healthcare is an agency that supports intellectually and developmentally disabled individuals in the community. Capitol City was founded in 2004 by CEO John H. Weston Jr. and has been in West Tennessee since 2013. The agency has more than 30 locations throughout Memphis and West Tennessee. For more information visit cctenn.com.
About Excel Power Bikes
Excel Power Bikes was launched in 2019 with former MLB player LaTroy Hawkins. Excel Power Bikes provides high quality electric bikes to fit any style of rider. The company’s pursuit power bike is specifically designed for law enforcement. To learn more visit excelpowerbikes.com.
