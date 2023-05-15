DLNR News Release-Fisherman Cited for Illegal Entry onto State Seabird Sanctuary,

(LĀNAʻI) – Four men, all with Maui addresses, were cited on Friday by DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources officers for prohibited entry into the Moku Naio Islet Seabird Sanctuary (Shark Fin Rock) off the coast of Lānaʻi.

On Thursday, a Lānaʻi resident reported the alleged violation to a DOCARE officer based on the island. He contacted the Maui DOCARE branch and arrangements were made to send a boat and two officers over to assist with the investigation.

On Friday morning the officers traveled out to check on the sanctuary. When they arrived, they report four suspects were packing up to leave. They were contacted and citations were issued.

Noa Auweloa, 25, Craden Kailiehu, 25, Brysen Duarte, 27, and Ryan Carroll, 29, were issued citations for prohibited entry on a wildlife sanctuary. Carroll was also cited for improper vessel numbering and failure to display a vessel registration decal.

People are reminded that the four islets around Lānaʻi – Pu‘u Pehe, Moku Naio, Nanahoa, and Poopoo, are closed wildlife sanctuaries and entry is illegal on all of them.

This case relied on information from a concerned citizen and anyone who sees suspected illegal activity is asked to call the DOCARE hotline at (808) 643-DLNR, or send information including photographs via the free, downloadable DLNRTip app.

