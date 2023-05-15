2023-22 SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT REACHED IN LAWSUIT CONCERNING SEXUAL ASSAULT AND HARASSMENT AT WOMEN’S COMMUNITY CORRECTIONAL CENTER

HONOLULU, HI – A $2 million settlement has been reached in a lawsuit brought by six women who were the victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment by former Adult Corrections Officers (ACOs) at the Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC).

The ACOs were terminated and criminal charges were brought against them.

“I am pleased that we can put this case to rest,” says Attorney General Anne Lopez. “This settlement recognizes that these women were victims while in the State’s custody and that they should receive a measure of justice for the harm the ACOs caused them.”

The attorneys for the six plaintiffs—Terrance Revere, Richard Wilson, and Myles Breiner—were likewise pleased with the settlement.

“We agree with Attorney General Lopez that this is a very good day for the women, and the family of one who took her own life,” states Richard Wilson. “The women and their families are all particularly pleased that as a direct result of their lawsuit, the State is making the installation of cameras a priority at WCCC.”

As part of the agreement the Department of Public Safety will prioritize WCCC in all ongoing improvement projects relating to repair, replacements, and installation of new security cameras at its correctional facilities.

The settlement remains subject to legislative approval.

The case is Reyes v. Tanaka, Civil No. 17-00143 JAO-KJM.

