Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,422 in the last 365 days.

Judiciary Escapes Significant Cuts in Newsom's Revised $307 Billion Budget

The $307 billion spending plan, which will shape budget negotiations with the Legislature in the coming weeks, maintains $5 billion in funding for the judiciary included in Newsom’s January budget. The latest proposal scales back a planned $109.3 million increase in trial court spending to $105.1 million for the coming fiscal year. The plan also reduces by $21 million the money sent to courts to offset legislatively mandated cuts in civil assessments.

You just read:

Judiciary Escapes Significant Cuts in Newsom's Revised $307 Billion Budget

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more