Judiciary Escapes Significant Cuts in Newsom's Revised $307 Billion Budget

The $307 billion spending plan, which will shape budget negotiations with the Legislature in the coming weeks, maintains $5 billion in funding for the judiciary included in Newsom’s January budget. The latest proposal scales back a planned $109.3 million increase in trial court spending to $105.1 million for the coming fiscal year. The plan also reduces by $21 million the money sent to courts to offset legislatively mandated cuts in civil assessments.
