Third Appellate District to Host Oral Argument in Historic Supreme Court Courtroom

The Court of Appeal, Third Appellate District will host its oral argument session during the week of May 15 in Room 500 of the Stanley Mosk Library and Courts Building, while technical upgrades are made to the Third District’s own courtroom. Room 500, the fifth-floor courtroom, is the site of some colorful California Supreme Court history. It was originally designed as the courtroom for the Supreme Court but has never been used for oral argument.
