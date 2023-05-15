Appeals court revives lawsuit challenging California district attorney’s DNA collection program
The program, dubbed by defense attorneys “spit and acquit,” has helped local prosecutors amass a private database of more than 182,000 DNA profiles — larger than the individual databases of 25 states. The lawsuit by UCI criminology professor emeritus William Thompson and criminal justice professor Simon Cole alleges the program is a secretive form of genetic surveillance. Thompson is a longtime watchdog over DNA analyses and aided in the shutdown of Houston’s crime lab in 2002.