Press Releases

05/05/2023

Connecticut Psychologist Pays $685K to Settle Allegations She Received Payments from Medicare and Medicaid for Services Not Provided

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong and Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut today announced that Dr. Evelyn Llewellyn has entered into a civil settlement agreement with the federal and state governments in which she will pay $658,294 to settle allegations that she received payments from the Medicare and Medicaid programs for psychology services that were not provided.

“Misuse of public healthcare dollars undermines public trust and depletes vital support for patients in need. I thank our Government Program Fraud Section and our partners in state government and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their diligent work each and every day to protect the integrity of our Medicare and Medicaid programs,” said Attorney General Tong.

Llewellyn is a psychologist licensed by the State of Connecticut. She is married to Dr. Michael Lonski, PhD, who is also a psychologist licensed by the State of Connecticut. Llewellyn and Lonski maintained separate medical practices in psychology operated out of their home offices in Greenwich. Lonski was responsible for submitting claims for reimbursement to insurance programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, for the psychology services allegedly performed by Lewellyn and Lonski.

The government alleges that Llewellyn received payment for claims submitted by Lonski to the Medicare and Medicaid programs for psychology services allegedly provided by Llewellyn to Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries that were, in fact, not provided.

To resolve the governments’ allegations, Llewellyn has agreed to pay $658,294, which covers the time-period from November 11, 2014, through and including February 5, 2020.

On December 12, 2022, Lonski pleaded guilty in Hartford federal court to health care fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 13.

Attorney General Tong thanked the U.S. Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General/Office of Investigations, the Office of the United States Attorney, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney for their coordination in this matter.

Anyone with knowledge of suspected fraud or abuse in the public healthcare system is asked to contact the Attorney General’s Government Program Fraud Section at 860-808-5040 or by email at ag.fraud@ct.gov; the Department of Social Services fraud reporting hotline at 1-800-842-2155, online at www.ct.gov/dss/reportingfraud, or by email to providerfraud.dss@ct.gov, or by calling 1-800-HHS-TIPS.

Assistant Attorney General Joshua Jackson, Forensic Fraud Examiner Peter Harrington, and Gregory K. O’Connell, Chief of the Government Program Fraud Section assisted the Attorney General in this matter.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov