Larky Expands its Advisory Board with the Addition of Respected Community Banking Leader Jonathan A. Fischer
Jonathan A. Fischer Joins Larky's Advisory Board, Amplifying Banking Industry ExpertiseANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- — Larky, the market leader of account holder engagement technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan A. Fischer to its Advisory Board. Fischer, a seasoned community banking executive with over two decades of experience at Timberland Bank, will bring valuable banking expertise to Larky as the company continues to help financial institutions connect with account holders at the right time and place.
Jonathan brings an impressive track record to Larky, having been a key driving force behind Timberland Bank's growth and success since October 1997. In his various roles, including President, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Risk Officer, Compliance Officer, and many others, Jonathan has demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision. Under his guidance, Timberland Bank has flourished into a prominent community-oriented bank with 23 branch locations throughout Western Washington, providing an extensive range of retail checking and savings products, as well as innovative business banking deposit and merchant services solutions.
"We are delighted to welcome Jonathan to our Advisory Board. His vast experience in community banking and deep understanding of the challenges banks face today make him a tremendous asset to the group," said Gregg Hammerman, CEO of Larky. "We look forward to drawing on his expertise as we continue to fortify our relationships with community financial institutions."
Fischer's appointment to Larky's Advisory Board aligns with the company's mission to create better connections between financial institutions and account holders, fostering the powerful outcomes that result from these enhanced relationships.
Jonathan's addition to the board complements a strong team with expertise spanning everything from digital payments to marketing & analytics. With his rich experience in the banking sector, Jonathan strengthens the collective skill set of Larky's board, ensuring that they are well-equipped to navigate the ever-changing fintech landscape and drive the company towards continued success and innovation.
"I am honored to join Larky's Advisory Board and contribute to the company's ongoing success," said Fischer. "I believe in Larky's pioneering approach to engagement technology, and I am eager to support their dedication to helping community financial institutions boost engagement and empower their account holders to achieve financial wellness."
This strategic addition to Larky's Advisory Board is expected to further cement the company's position as a leader in engagement technology, enabling financial institutions to forge more valuable relationships that propel the industry forward.
About Larky
Larky, the market leader of account holder engagement technology, empowers financial institutions to proactively connect with their audience in the right place, at the right time. The company advances digital transformation in the banking sector through its Larky nudge® platform, which delivers tailored turnkey push notification campaigns to selected account holders. For more information, visit https://nudge.larky.com. Follow Larky on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Jamie Reoch
Larky
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn