ELIZABETH “LIZZIE” DIPP METZGER NAMED MEMBER OF MILLION DOLLAR ROUND TABLE FOR 14TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR
Lizzie Dipp Metzger, CFP®, an agent for NYLife, and founder of Crown Wealth Strategies, has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table for 2023.EL PASO, TX, USA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dipp Metzger, CFP®, an agent for New York Life in El Paso, Texas, and founder of Crown Wealth Strategies, has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for 2023. Achieving membership in MDRT is a distinguishing life insurance career milestone, attained only by those who have demonstrated superior professional knowledge, experience, sales excellence and client service. MDRT membership represents the top life insurance and financial service professionals worldwide. MDRT is an international, independent association of the world’s best life insurance and financial services professionals. In addition, this is the 68th consecutive year that New York Life has dominated the MDRT in the United States.
Mrs. Dipp Metzger has been a New York Life agent since 2009 and is associated with New York Life’s El Paso General Office in Texas. She is the founder and principal advisor of Crown Wealth Strategies, a financial planning firm serving high-net-worth families and business owners across the nation. She specializes in personal financial planning, business planning, and estate planning, and she’s adept at helping families navigate both the relational and financial elements of generational wealth management.
“Our clients are incredible people who want to do what’s best for their families and businesses,” said Mrs. Dipp Metzger. “I’m honored to work with them, and I have them to thank for our firm’s continued growth.”
Mrs. Dipp Metzger has earned membership in the MDRT every year since she started her practice in 2009, and she has made Top of the Table every year since 2016. In 2021 and 2022, she was also named one of Forbes’ Top Financial Security Professionals. She was New York Life’s Council President in 2018 (a once-in-a-lifetime achievement), and she was a recipient of NAIFA’s Four Under Forty Award. She is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, Accredited Estate Planner®, and an Investment Advisor Representative. For more information about Mrs. Dipp Metzger and Crown Wealth Strategies, visit CrownWealthStrategies.com.
Founded in 1927, Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of more than 66,000 of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 72 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit www.mdrt.org and follow them on Twitter @MDRtweet.
SMRU #5514763.1
Cynthia Loya
Crown Wealth Strategies
+1 915-613-4300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn