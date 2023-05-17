3D Medical Imaging Services Market Set for Exponential Surge, Predicted to Hit USD 377.06 billion by 2030

3D Medical Imaging Services Market Trends 2023

Rise in prevalence of cardiac diseases, surge in R&D activities in 3D imaging technology, increase in number of 3D medical imaging devices drive the growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "𝟑𝐃 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞 (𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝, 𝐗-𝐫𝐚𝐲, 𝐌𝐑𝐈, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐎𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎. "The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

3D Medical Imaging Services Market Size was Valued at USD 207.13 billion in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 377.06 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

• Most of the hospitals did not offer 3D medical imaging services during the Covid-19 pandemic as hospital resources were shifted to take care of patients infected with Covid-19. However, these services were provided only in case of emergency.

• Many clinics were also closed down due to lockdown measures and to reduce possibility of cross-contamination. This reduced the overall market revenue for 3D medical imaging services.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐜 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐑&𝐃 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝟑𝐃 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝟑𝐃 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝟑𝐃 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝟑𝐃 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡. 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟑𝐃 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Accurate imaging Inc.

• Atlantic Medical Imaging Inc.

• Cobalt Health

• Digirad Corporation

• Del Medical Systems Group, Inc.

• Front Range Mobile Imaging Inc.

• Inhealth Group Ltd.

• RadNet Inc.

• Teleradiology Solutions

• Trident USA Health Services

𝟑𝐃 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: -

Based on technique, the MRI segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global 3D medical imaging services market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to advancements in MRI technology. However, the ultrasound segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to advancements in technology in the medical healthcare sector and advantages offered by 3D ultrasound imaging as compared to traditional ultrasound imaging.

Based on application, the oncology segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global 3D medical imaging services market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to demand for early diagnosis and surge in prevalence of cancer. However, the cardiology segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in cardiovascular diseases and rise in number of hospitals.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global 3D medical imaging services market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, presence of key players for development of innovative 3D medical imaging services, and the well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of hospitals, surge in demand for early diagnosis, and rise in prevalence of cancer & cardiac disease.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

