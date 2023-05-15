Gov. Carney, Sens. Carper & Coons, Rep. Blunt Rochester Announce American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Capital Projects Fund

Investments totaling over $65 million focused on communities hardest hit during the pandemic

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor Carney, U.S. Senators Carper and Coons, and Representative Blunt Rochester announced Monday more than $65 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) capital projects funding to be distributed to community centers and other nonprofit organizations throughout all three counties to benefit those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Learn more about the Capital Project Fund investments in Delaware at de.gov/cpf

The investments are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, which was championed by Delaware’s Congressional Delegation – U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, along with Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. ARPA was passed by Congress and then signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021.

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with ARPA capital funds to build a better future for the next generation of Delawareans,” said Governor Carney. “The capital projects announced today aim to expand economic opportunities for Delaware families, dedicate resources to make sure children have access to the education they deserve, and large investments in our communities – especially those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. I want to thank the Congressional delegation for their advocacy and look forward to seeing significant results from these investments.”

“I was proud to work on provisions in the American Rescue Plan that helps those working on the front lines with Delawareans that need help the most,” said U.S. Senator Tom Carper. “From my time as Governor, I’ve worked on strengthening families, and these funds are going to improve the organizations that help uplift so many families in our state. These organizations often invest so much of their resources into their missions – whether it’s providing shelter, services for our veterans, substance abuse treatment, job training or after-school activities for children – and these funds will help them improve their facilities so they can better serve our communities.”

“It’s great to see funds from the American Rescue Plan that Democrats and President Biden enacted coming to Delaware in all three counties,” said U.S Senator Chris Coons. “From job skills workshops to community programs to addressing nutritional insecurity, this announcement is making a difference in the lives of Delawareans up and down the state. I can’t wait to see all of these visions for each one of these dozens of projects become reality in the coming months and years.”

“Today is a prime example of how we’re continuing to see historic investments being made in Delaware because of the American Rescue Plan Act,” said U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester. “The impact from these capital projects won’t just ensure that these organizations are able to fulfill their missions to provide critical services – from health care and mental health to job training and entrepreneurship – but will help us improve the quality of life for Delawareans in every part of our state.”

“These projects will help unlock the potential of every Delawarean and bring long-awaited support to families across our state. It will mean more slots for parents seeking affordable childcare, new air conditioning systems and playgrounds for our community centers, and upgraded health care centers serving low-income Delawareans and seniors. It will mean expanded education and job training opportunities for our young people, people struggling with homelessness and substance use disorder, survivors of domestic violence, and more,” said Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long. “I am grateful to our Congressional delegation for helping turn our communities’ vision into a reality, and I urge every Delawarean to learn more about the projects coming to your neighborhood.”

The funding announced on Monday will provide:

FOCUS ON OUR CHILDREN

$1.57 million to Boys and Girls Clubs statewide to make capital upgrades to 9 facilities to meet COVID-19 needs, including improving HVAC systems, and upgrading outdoor playgrounds

to make capital upgrades to 9 facilities to meet COVID-19 needs, including improving HVAC systems, and upgrading outdoor playgrounds $20 million to Community Education Center South, to redevelop the former Nylon Capital Shopping Center in Seaford

to redevelop the former Nylon Capital Shopping Center in Seaford $150,000 to Child Inc. to upgrade three emergency shelters in Kent and Sussex Counties

to upgrade three emergency shelters in Kent and Sussex Counties $4.5 million to the Christina Cultural Arts Center to purchase and develop a new headquarters to serve children and families

to purchase and develop a new headquarters to serve children and families $1.8 million to the Hockessin Police Athletic League (PAL) of Delaware for a new HVAC system in the gymnasium to provide STEM and fitness activities to the community, and provide year-round educational courses

for a new HVAC system in the gymnasium to provide STEM and fitness activities to the community, and provide year-round educational courses $4 million to the Claymont Community Center to upgrade outdoor community facilities, upgrade the HVAC, and provide client transport vehicles

to upgrade outdoor community facilities, upgrade the HVAC, and provide client transport vehicles $4 million to Kingswood Community Center for multi-purpose community space in Wilmington to enable work, education, and health monitoring

for multi-purpose community space in Wilmington to enable work, education, and health monitoring $500,000 to First State Community Action Agency in Bridgeville for HVAC repairs, purchase of vehicles to transport youth from underserved communities for programming, case management for community service employment and reentry programs

in Bridgeville for HVAC repairs, purchase of vehicles to transport youth from underserved communities for programming, case management for community service employment and reentry programs $7 million to Forum to Advance Minorities in Engineering (FAME) for a new headquarters to enhance FAME’s skills training, job placement, education programs, workforce development programs, and health awareness

for a new headquarters to enhance FAME’s skills training, job placement, education programs, workforce development programs, and health awareness $700,000 to the Gaudenzia Foundation to combat and prevent child abuse by treating parents with substance abuse disorders

to combat and prevent child abuse by treating parents with substance abuse disorders $150,000 to Our Youth Inc. to help renovate the youth center to use as a community hub and community service facility

to help renovate the youth center to use as a community hub and community service facility $6.4 million to the Mary Campbell Center to renovate medical facilities, filtration, and other COVID-19 upgrades to their existing building and to support children and youth programming

to renovate medical facilities, filtration, and other COVID-19 upgrades to their existing building and to support children and youth programming $300,000 to the Junior Achievement of Delaware to purchase a mobile unit to serve Kent and Sussex Counties and support the Junior Achievement Innovation hub

INVESTING IN OUR COMMUNITIES

$150,000 to the Claymore Senior Center to replace the HVAC system and remodel the kitchen to meet pandemic response needs serving more seniors in a safe environment

to replace the HVAC system and remodel the kitchen to meet pandemic response needs serving more seniors in a safe environment $431,000 to the Down Syndrome Association of Delaware to renovate the headquarters to offer employment opportunities, educational programs and health supports to families with children that have Down Syndrome

to renovate the headquarters to offer employment opportunities, educational programs and health supports to families with children that have Down Syndrome $64,866 for Endless Possibilities in the Community to purchase handicap accessible equipment to help people with physical, mental, and other disabilities

to purchase handicap accessible equipment to help people with physical, mental, and other disabilities $89,890 for Kent-Sussex Industries to expand and open a new location in Georgetown to enable work, education, and health monitoring

to expand and open a new location in Georgetown to enable work, education, and health monitoring $350,000 for the Mid-County Center to renovate the center to establish early memory loss programs for seniors

to renovate the center to establish early memory loss programs for seniors $350,000 for NeighborGood Partners (formerly NCALL) to acquire and develop a building in Dover to cultivate and invest in entrepreneurs in partnership with Delaware State University

to acquire and develop a building in Dover to cultivate and invest in entrepreneurs in partnership with Delaware State University $67,703 for People’s Community Center to renovate their facility to provide assistance and services to the homeless

to renovate their facility to provide assistance and services to the homeless $600,000 for the St. Patrick’s Center for improvements to the food distribution site serving the Eastside of Wilmington to meet pandemic response needs

for improvements to the food distribution site serving the Eastside of Wilmington to meet pandemic response needs $2.78 million for the West End Neighborhood House, Inc. to expand operations and provide workforce and healthcare services to the community

to expand operations and provide workforce and healthcare services to the community $35,000 for the Teach a Person to Fish Society to expand meal delivery services and provide educational and job training services

to expand meal delivery services and provide educational and job training services $290,000 for the Community Christian Worship Center to purchase technology to enable education, work, and health monitoring for youth programming

to purchase technology to enable education, work, and health monitoring for youth programming $144,110 for The Challenge Program to renovate their facility to provide training more young adults for construction jobs in hard hit areas

to renovate their facility to provide training more young adults for construction jobs in hard hit areas $1.3 million for Kappa Mainstream Leadership, Inc. for improvements to the center focused on crime prevention and increasing academic performance of youth

for improvements to the center focused on crime prevention and increasing academic performance of youth $5.5 million for the Food Bank of Delaware to build a new Milford Food Bank location

to build a new Milford Food Bank location $1.9 million to the Food Bank of Delaware to expand the existing Newark facility

SAFER HOUSING, STRONGER ECONOMY

$550,000 to Code Purple Kent County to expand and renovate the center for housing for homeless individuals, people experiencing mental health crisis, escape victims from human trafficking and domestic violence as well as individuals recovering from addiction

for housing for homeless individuals, people experiencing mental health crisis, escape victims from human trafficking and domestic violence as well as individuals recovering from addiction $183,516 to Salvation Army of Dover for HVAC renovations

Delaware submitted its plan to the U.S. Treasury on January 14, 2022, and it was approved on May 1, 2023. Delaware’s Project Plan details $65 million in spending on Multi-Purpose Community Centers.

Governor Carney previously announced $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act Capital Projects Fund (ARPA CPF) funding to be distributed to libraries throughout all three counties.

For those applications that meet the strict federal requirements, the criteria used to review the proposed projects included whether the projects are shovel ready, have financial support beyond the federal stimulus funding, and the projects are located in communities hardest hit by the pandemic, and each project enables education, work, and health monitoring.

To view the Treasury’s guidelines for ARPA allocations, click here.

For a full list of Delaware’s ARPA allocations, click here.