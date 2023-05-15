Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Schedules Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call for May 24, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Company to Introduce New Strategic Transformation Plan

/EIN News/ -- DURANGO, Colo., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (Nasdaq:RMCF) (the "Company", "we" or "RMCF"), an international franchiser and manufacturer of gourmet chocolates and other confectionary products, will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2023 results and to introduce its new strategic transformation plan. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.



The RMCF management team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Attendees are invited to submit questions ahead of the call by emailing the Company’s investor relations team at RMCF@elevate-ir.com. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Dial-in registration link: here

Live webcast registration link: here

Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at RMCF@elevate-ir.com.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.rmcf.com/.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., (the "Company"), ranked number one on Newsweek's list of "America's Best Retailers 2022" in the chocolate and candy stores category, is headquartered in Durango, Colorado. The Company is a leading international franchiser of gourmet chocolate and confection, manufacturing an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The Company, its subsidiaries, franchisees and licensees currently operate over 255 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stores across the United States, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of the Philippines. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF.”

Media Contact

Rob Swadosh

SwadoshGroup

908-723-2845

Rob.swadosh.swadoshgroup@gmail.com

Investor Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

720-330-2829

RMCF@elevate-ir.com