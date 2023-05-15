Global Microalgae Market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 25.4 Billion at a CAGR of 8% during forecast 2023 to 2033 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The ongoing expansion of various industries in the United States is projected to augment the market in the forthcoming years. The United States microalgae market is anticipated to account for a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period.

How End-use Industries Propel the Global Market?

Various end-use industries are providing momentum to the global market in several ways. Key revenue pockets for the market are:

Food and Beverages: The manufacturers in the food and beverages sector are increasing the adoption of microalgae to provide omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and other nutrition in food. These manufacturers produce functional foods, energy bars, and other high-nutrient supplements to drive market growth.

The cosmetic sector produces skin and hair care products, including shampoos, creams, lotions, serums, and other products. The rising demand for microalgae in the cosmetic sector to develop antioxidant and anti-aging properties is surging the market size.

Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals: The adoption of microalgae is rising due to its bioactive components that promote health benefits. The manufacturers in these sectors are developing dietary supplements and produce drugs, and nutraceutical products are influencing the market growth.

Agriculture and Aquaculture: The pet food sector produces a source of feed for agriculture and aquaculture livestock and aquatic life, respectively. Microalgae is also widely used for fertilizers in agriculture.

Biofuels: The adoption of microalgae in producing biofuels is rapidly growing the global market revenue. Microalgae are widely used to produce bioethanol and biodiesel.





Key Takeaways:

The microalgae market is predicted to register a CAGR of 8% with a valuation of US$ 11.8 Billion in 2033.

In the historic period, the market captured a valuation of US$ 10.1 Billion with a CAGR of 2.4% in 2018.

The United States is estimated to lead the global market by securing a share of 25.7% by 2033.

Germany is significantly growing the global market size by capturing a share of 5.3% during the forecast period.

With a share of 3%, Japan is anticipated to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Australia is projected to capture a share of 2.8% in the global market by 2033.

How are Key Players Adding Value in the Global Market?

The market is highly competitive by the number of key players. These players are developing innovative products by investing in research and development activities. A few of the key players in the market are:

Corbion : Corboin offers a wide range of food products by focusing on developing sustainable and eco-friendly products.

AlgaEnergy: AlgaEnergy is a Spanish-based company that develops microalgae-based products. The company offers its products to aquaculture, agriculture, and other industries.

AlgaEnergy is a Spanish-based company that develops microalgae-based products. The company offers its products to aquaculture, agriculture, and other industries. Cynotech: Cynotech develops sustainable microalgae-based products for the feed, food, and nutraceutical industries. They are adopting advanced technology to implement eco-friendly products to reduce carbon footprints.





Recent Developments in this Market are:

In 2021, Corbion announced its partnership with Nestle. This partnership took place to develop microalgae-based products by adding plant-based ingredients.

In 2021, AlgaEnergy announced its partnership with FARMHANNONG to develop nutrient products by adopting microalgae in the Korean market.

In 2021, Cyanotech announced its newly launched product BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin. This product develops to improve the immune system and promote a healthy lifestyle.





Key Segmentation:

By Species Type:

Spirulina

Chlorella

Dunaliella

Haematococcus

Crypthecodinium

Schizochytrium

Euglena

Nannochloropsis

Phaedactylum

Others

By Source:

Marine Water

Fresh Water

By End Use Application:

Food and Beverages Sector

Health and Medical Sector

Animal Feed Sector

Pet Food Sector

Cosmetics and Personal Care Sector

Fertilizers Sector

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa





Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Microalgae Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

