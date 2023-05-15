Explore Macao•Student experience – MGTO arranges Macao educational tour for Hong Kong high school students and teachers to promote “tourism + learning”

MACAU, May 15 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) partners with Metro Radio Hong Kong and Metro Education plus to launch the activity “Explore Macao•Student experience”. About 60 high school students and teachers from Hong Kong were gathered for an educational trip in Macao. They visited various tourist attractions and the University of Macau. Under the guidance of a professional YouTuber team, they also learned how to create promotional videos about Macao on social media. The tour aimed to uncover the potential of educational tour products in Macao and encourage more Hong Kong schools to organize similar activities for “tourism + learning” in Macao to promote student tourism development.

60 students and teachers from 10 Hong Kong schools joining

By organizing seminars about Macao educational tours and workshops about social media video production earlier in Hong Kong, the “Explore Macao•Student experience” activity called for participation among about 350,000 students and teachers in 300 Hong Kong high schools. Some 60 students and teachers were arranged by ten invited high schools to join the latest two-day educational trip in Macao.

Explore Macao’s history and culture

Led by the anchor of Metro Radio Hong Kong, Barry Ip, about 60 Hong Kong students and teachers visited Macao on 13 – 14 May. They explored the World Heritage attractions, MinM Plaza, Taipa Houses Museum, Old Iec Long Firecracker Factory Site and Rua do Cunha, besides experiencing the Macao Grand Prix Museum and tasting culinary delights. The tour group gained a deeper understanding of Macao’s profound history and culture through their explorative experience.

Inspection visit to University of Macau on STEM education

The educational tour group also visited the campus of the University of Macau, including the Centre for Science and Engineering Promotion, State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart City, University Gallery and Residential Colleges, to learn more about the University’s STEM education and campus facilities. A further education information session was also held by the University to introduce the students and teachers to its degree programs.

Professional YouTuber guides production of Macao-themed promotional videos

The professional YouTuber team “Chill Up” was invited to guide the students in creation of social media videos during the trip. The participating students and teachers from each school will produce at least one video themed around Macao’s culture and educational trip experience for widespread promotion on social media and in their schools. Outstanding videos will be shared on the social media platforms of MGTO, Metro Radio Hong Kong and Metro Education plus to promote “tourism + learning” in Macao.

The activity will reach 1 million students and teachers

By organizing this activity, MGTO aims to uncover the potential market segment of Hong Kong students and widen the promotional effect through students’ sharing of their trip experience on social media to expand the range of the Hong Kong visitor market, while promoting “tourism + learning” in Macao. The “Explore Macao•Student experience” activity is expected to reach about 1,060,000 Hong Kong teachers, students and parents.

Travel Stimulation Program boosts market segment diversification

MGTO launched the renewed version of the Travel Stimulation Program in May 2021 to encourage different types of travelers, institutions and enterprises to choose Macao as a destination for events aimed at Incentive Tourism, Wedding Tourism, Student Tourism and Sports Tourism. Through the tourism products of “Explore Macao•Student experience”, MGTO hopes to encourage academia’s participation in the Travel Stimulation Program and promote student tourism development. Under the format of educational tours, both tourism and educational resources in Macao are leveraged to expand students’ knowledge of Macao’s history and culture as well as their learning in other areas. Integration between “Tourism + education” is deepened to promote market segment diversification.