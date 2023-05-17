Peripheral Artery Disease Market Set for Exponential Surge, Predicted to Hit USD 5.71 billion by 2027 (Updated PDF 2023)

Peripheral Artery Disease Market 2023

Emergence of advanced interventional products and enhanced healthcare infrastructure in developing nations drive the growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐂𝐚𝐯𝐚 (𝐈𝐕𝐂) 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐪𝐮𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐇𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐀𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕." The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The global Peripheral Artery Disease Market Size Was Valued at USD 3.52 billion in 2019 and it is estimated to surpass around USD 5.71 billion by 2027, with a registered CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

• Many health governing bodies have circulated guidelines regarding operating PDA during the Covid-19 pandemic. The American College of Surgeons (ACS) released guidelines for triage of vascular surgery patients. These guidelines suggest that non-emergency peripheral vascular procedures should be postponed.

• In many regions that have been affected considerably by the pandemic, government directives or hospital guidelines have restricted vascular procedures to life or limb-salvaging cases only.

• Production interruptions of PAD devices and delays in procedures from hospitals due to COVID-19 pandemic is expected to effect the growth of Peripheral Artery Disease Market."

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐞𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡. 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬.

𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬: -

• Abbott Laboratories

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Cook Medical

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Terumo Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• AngioDynamics, Inc.

• BIOTRONIK

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

Based on type, the peripheral stents segment contributed to the largest market share, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global peripheral artery disease market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period. This is attributed to technological innovations leading to development of bio-engineered stents, dual therapy stents, and EPC capture stents. However, the plaque modification devices segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to necessity of these devices while ballooning of arteries fail.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in terms of revenue, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global peripheral artery disease market in 2019, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to changes in lifestyle habits such as unhealthy dietary habits, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and lack of physical activity of people in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027, owing to expansion of healthcare budgets, rise in disposable income, and surge in demand for technologically advanced devices.

