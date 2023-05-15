Delivery Robots Market Size To Reach USD 5,660.5 Million at CAGR 34.7% in 2032-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid advancements in cellular networks and rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) are major factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global delivery robots market size reached USD 286.8 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 34.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for high-performance delivery robots in the e-commerce sector and cost savings associated with the application of delivery robots are major factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, investments in improving the efficiency and shortage of skilled labor in various end-use industries are other factors driving market revenue growth.End-use companies, particularly in logistics and e-commerce sectors, are utilizing delivery robots for optimization of warehouse performance and enhancement. Companies are also focusing on incorporating advanced features, which can enable professionals to remotely control operations and processes across various end-use industries and sectors.

Delivery robots offer significant potential for transforming the logistics and transportation industry. However, factors such as regulatory barriers and high cost of manufacturing are some major factors restraining market revenue growth.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Software segment accounted for moderately large revenue share in 2022. Constantly increasing investments in making food and package deliveries more efficient, convenient, and more sustainable are major factors driving this segment’s revenue growth.

In addition, rapid advancements in cloud-based robotic simulation is another key factor contributing to revenue growth of this segment. Robotic simulation software allows users to simulate, design, and test robots in a virtual environment before these can be developed and deployed in actuality.

Some major companies in the global market report include:

Starship Technologies

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Nuro Inc.

TeleRetail

Elip Ort

Robby Technologies

Boston Dynamics

JD.com, Inc.

Aethon

Effidence.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market segmentation

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Hardware

Software

Load Carrying Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Up to 10 kg

More than 10 kg

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2032)

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

RetailKey Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Delivery Robots Market industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

