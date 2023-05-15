Physician Growth Partners advises Silver Lake Psychology in transaction with ARC Health
Multi-state behavioral health practice is led by California-based author Dr. Brandy Engler
The PGP Team helped me to find the right partner for my organization and provided a high level of support and guidance throughout the transaction process.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Physician Growth Partners (“PGP”) is pleased to have advised Silver Lake Psychology (“SLP”), in its recent partnership with ARC Health (“ARC”), a private equity-backed behavioral health platform and a portfolio company of Chicago-based Thurston Group. This transaction bolsters ARC’s geographic presence and size given SLP’s multistate footprint and 100,000+ annual patient visits.
— Dr. Brandy Engler
Silver Lake Psychology was founded in 2016 by Dr. Brandy Engler with a single office in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake. Since then, the business has expanded across California and into Colorado and Tennessee with more than 400 providers delivering a range of behavioral health services including addiction counseling, couples therapy, marriage & infertility counseling, eating disorders, depression and anxiety, and life transitions.
Dr. Engler said, “My team and I are extremely excited about this partnership with ARC Health. We're proud to partner with an organization that supports provider-led groups that put patients and providers first. We're confident that the team at ARC can help us expand and take Silver Lake Psychology to the next level."
In addition to building a thriving practice, Dr. Engler has authored two books, been interviewed by numerous publications in the US and UK, written columns for The Huffington Post, and been a regular guest on multiple television programs.
SLP’s new partnership with ARC Health will provide opportunities to accelerate the practice’s current growth through expanded provider recruitment, geographic and service offering expansion, and access to the robust infrastructure built out by the ARC platform.
Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive transaction advisor to SLP in its evaluation and execution of this transaction.
Dr. Engler said, “The PGP Team, led by Ezra Simons and Andrew Holm, helped me to find the right partner for my organization and provided a high level of support and guidance throughout the transaction process. Their level of service was well above my expectations. Their expertise in the healthcare space, negotiation skills, and diligence guidance made the entire process smooth.”
PGP Managing Partner Ezra Simons added, “Dr. Engler and team built something special. Dr. Engler’s entrepreneurial spirit drove growth across multiple end markets, including a very unique enterprise strategy. We’re grateful to have had the opportunity to represent SLP in this transaction. Bringing together ARC and SLP is a huge win for both businesses as there is incredible synergy in the key strengths brought by both groups.”
Physician Growth Partners is one of the most active healthcare transaction advisory firms in the US and is dedicated to representing specialty physician practices in transactions with private equity. PGP creates value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction counseling from start to finish. Founded in 2017, PGP has advised more than 50 practices to successful private equity partnerships.
