ManageEngine's Toronto User Conference to Focus on the Future of Work in Canada's Digital Enterprises

After 4 Years Away, ManageEngine Is Back and Hosting Its Toronto User Conference

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced that after four long years, it will be hosting its Toronto User Conference on 17-18 May 2023 at the Hilton Toronto. The two-day conference will feature a lineup of industry analysts, qualified peers and ManageEngine experts, bringing together customers and partners to discuss innovation and sustainability in the ever-evolving IT landscape.



"Many of our Canadian customers were able to not only survive the pandemic but thrive. The role that their IT teams played proved to be vital to their success. We are delighted that ManageEngine was able to help these customers with their challenges," said Rajesh Ganesan, president of ManageEngine.

"We are looking forward to meeting our Canadian customers in person at our Toronto User Conference, which was last held in 2019. The event will offer participants multiple avenues for learning, networking and community building," he said.

Technical Workshops and Certification Events

Ganesan will open the User Conference with a keynote speech on the future of work in digital enterprises. Allie Mellen, a senior analyst at Forrester, will then address the gathering and share insights on security in 2023, including challenges, emerging technologies and opportunities from Zero Trust to AI. On the second day of the event, Peyman Parsi, a board member of the CIO Association of Canada, will join Ganesan for a fireside chat on developing a future-fit IT in the modern technological landscape.

The conference offers participants an opportunity to gain hands-on experience with new product features through a series of technical workshops, which will be held on both days. In total, there will be over 40 workshops covering access management and identity protection, enterprise service management, security operations management, IT operations management and unified endpoint management. Participants can demonstrate their expertise in ManageEngine solutions and get certified.

Canada’s Growing Market

Set up as a separate division of Zoho Corporation back in 2002, ManageEngine has built a broad suite of products from the scratch over the years thanks to the efforts of its in-house research lab. It offers over 60 products for enterprises to handle all their IT management needs and has received recognition from analysts and many industry awards.

Canada has quickly become the fourth-largest market for ManageEngine worldwide, with 30 per cent year-over-year revenue growth in 2022, led by the tremendous demand for the company's unified endpoint management and security solution, Endpoint Central.

To support the company’s burgeoning Canadian footprint, ManageEngine launched data centres in Toronto and Montreal in January, thereby doubling its North American data capacity. Prior to this expansion, Canadian customers had their data serviced by United States data centres in Washington and Texas.

The company also has a local office in Cornwall, Ontario, from which it supports its Canadian operations. Opened last year, the Cornwall office is an example of Zoho's philosophy of transnational localism, which aims to rejuvenate local communities and extend support to local businesses.

