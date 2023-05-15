Cancer Vaccines Clinical Trial Pipeline Analysis Demonstrates 250+ Key Companies at the Horizon Expected to Transform the Treatment Paradigm, Assesses DelveInsight

The prevalence of cancer has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The introduction of cancer vaccines with fewer side effects and increasing funding and government support towards the development of new drugs would drive the market of cancer vaccines. The companies developing the potential therapies in the late stage of development include OSE Immunotherapeutic, IO Biotech, Gritstone Bio, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Cancer Vaccines Competitive Landscape – 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline cancer vaccines drugs in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, company assessment, comparative assessment, and future growth potential of the cancer vaccines competitive domain.

Key Takeaways from the Cancer Vaccines Competitive Landscape Report

Over 250+ cancer vaccine companies are evaluating 300+ cancer vaccines in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the cancer vaccines market would significantly increase market revenue.

cancer vaccine companies are evaluating cancer vaccines in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the cancer vaccines market would significantly increase market revenue. Leading cancer vaccines companies such as Imvax, Transgene, BrightPath Biotherapeutics, Vaccitech, Amal Therapeutics, Enterome, Moderna, Inc., Ultimovacs ASA, OSE Immunotherapeutic, IO Biotech, PDS Biotech, LIKANGLIFE SCIENCES, ISA Pharmaceuticals, Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., RNAImmune, AdaptVac, AVAX Technologies, Evaxion Biotech, YS Biopharma, Gritstone bio, BioNTech, Aston Science, Immunovative Therapies, SQZ Biotech, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Amphera, Virion Therapeutics, VAXIMM, Combined Therapeutics, Mendus, Nykode Therapeutics, AlphaVax, OncoQuest, Gradalis, Frame Therapeutics, VBI Vaccines, and others are evaluating novel cancer vaccines candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating novel cancer vaccines candidate to improve the treatment landscape. Key cancer vaccines in the pipeline for various indications in various stages of development include IGV 001, TG4050, BP1209, VTP-1100, ATP-128, EO2401, mRNA-4157, UV1, Tedopi, IO102, IO103, PDS0101, LK101, ISA101, ES2B C001, EVX-03, YS ON 001, MVax, Research Programme (Cancer Vaccine), GRANITE, NEO-PV-01, AST-301, AlloVax, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, Vidutolimod, Autologous dendritic cell vaccine, VRON-0100, VXM-10, Research programme: mRNA based cancer vaccines, Vididencel, VB 10.16, AVX701, P53-SLP vaccine, Oregovomab, EO2040, Vigil EWS, FRAME-001 personalized vaccine, VBI-1901, and others.

and others. In February 2023, Personalis, Inc., a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, and Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, announced the companies have signed a new agreement to continue using the Personalis NeXT Platform® as part of upcoming clinical studies evaluating mRNA-4157/V940, an investigational personalized cancer vaccine, jointly developed by Moderna and Merck.

a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, and Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, announced the companies have signed a new agreement to continue using the Personalis NeXT Platform® as part of upcoming clinical studies evaluating mRNA-4157/V940, an investigational personalized cancer vaccine, jointly developed by Moderna and Merck. In February 2023, Evaxion Biotech, Pantherna revealed encouraging data from mRNA-based cancer vaccines. The preclinical data demonstrate that tumor neoantigens identified by Evaxion's AI platform, PIONEER, drive a strong immune response and lead to complete inhibition of tumor growth in a preclinical model when delivered using Pantherna's proprietary lipid nanoparticle mRNA platform.

revealed encouraging data from mRNA-based cancer vaccines. The preclinical data demonstrate that tumor neoantigens identified by Evaxion's AI platform, PIONEER, drive a strong immune response and lead to complete inhibition of tumor growth in a preclinical model when delivered using Pantherna's proprietary lipid nanoparticle mRNA platform. In January 2023, GreenLight Biosciences, Inc., PBC, and EpiVax Therapeutics Inc signed an exclusive collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize personalized mRNA-based vaccine candidates for cancers jointly.

signed an exclusive collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize personalized mRNA-based vaccine candidates for cancers jointly. In November 2022, XtalPi announced that they had embarked on a strategic collaboration with CK Life Sciences , a member of the CK Hutchison Group. XtalPi and CK Life Sciences will leverage their respective expertise to jointly develop a novel AI tumor vaccine R&D platform to improve the discovery and design capabilities of tumor vaccines and accelerate the development of more vaccine types.

announced that they had embarked on a strategic collaboration with , a member of the CK Hutchison Group. XtalPi and CK Life Sciences will leverage their respective expertise to jointly develop a novel AI tumor vaccine R&D platform to improve the discovery and design capabilities of tumor vaccines and accelerate the development of more vaccine types. In November 2022, IO Biotech entered into a fourth clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) through a subsidiary. The collaboration aims to evaluate IO Biotech’s lead candidate, IO102-IO103, in combination with KEYTRUDA® for patients with resectable tumors in at least two indications.

entered into a fourth clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) through a subsidiary. The collaboration aims to evaluate IO Biotech’s lead candidate, IO102-IO103, in combination with KEYTRUDA® for patients with resectable tumors in at least two indications. In December 2022, Nykode Therapeutics announced that it had entered into a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with MSD (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) , to evaluate Nykode’s wholly-owned lead candidate, VB10.16 , in combination with MSD’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase I/IIa trial in patients with HPV16-positive head and neck cancer.

announced that it had entered into a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with , to evaluate Nykode’s wholly-owned lead candidate, , in combination with MSD’s anti-PD-1 therapy in a trial in patients with HPV16-positive head and neck cancer. In October 2022, VBI Vaccines and Agenus a nnounced the collaboration to evaluate VBI-1901 in combination with anti-PD-1 balstilimab in a Phase II study in primary glioblastoma patients. Under the agreement, VBI will be the study sponsor and will be responsible for operational execution of the combination trial, and Agenus will provide drug supply and scientific support.

and nnounced the collaboration to evaluate in combination with in a Phase II study in primary glioblastoma patients. Under the agreement, VBI will be the study sponsor and will be responsible for operational execution of the combination trial, and Agenus will provide drug supply and scientific support. In October 2022, Moderna, Inc., and Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced that Merck had exercised its option to jointly develop and commercialize personalized cancer vaccine (PCV) mRNA-4157/V940 pursuant to the terms of its existing Collaboration and License Agreement. mRNA-4157/V940 is currently being evaluated in combination with KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, as adjuvant treatment for patients with high-risk melanoma in Phase II clinical trial being conducted by Moderna.

known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced that Merck had exercised its option to jointly develop and commercialize personalized cancer vaccine (PCV) mRNA-4157/V940 pursuant to the terms of its existing Collaboration and License Agreement. mRNA-4157/V940 is currently being evaluated in combination with KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, as adjuvant treatment for patients with high-risk melanoma in Phase II clinical trial being conducted by Moderna. In March 2022, NEC OncoImmunity, a subsidiary of NEC Corporation, and VAXIMM AG, a Swiss/German biotech company, focused on developing an oral plug-and-play DNA vaccination technology to stimulate patients’ cytotoxic T-cells targeting a wide range of cancer-related antigens, announced that the companies have signed an agreement under which NOI will acquire all of VAXIMM’s neoantigen program assets. VAXIMM technology enables the fast generation and delivery of personalized T-cell cancer vaccines and may overcome key issues faced by the neoantigen field.

Cancer Vaccines Overview

Cancer immunotherapy has transformed the field of cancer treatment and given cancer patients new hope. Although this therapy has been extremely effective for certain individuals, its efficacy is not universal, and several cancer types do not react. Cancer vaccines, which differ from antibody-based therapies in their mode of action, provide an alternative strategy for promoting anti-tumor immunity. Cancer vaccines help to maintain the balance of the interaction between tumor cells and the host immune system.

Cancer vaccines can be preventive (preventative) or therapeutic (curative). The introduction of personalized vaccinations, which are tailor-made and particular for tumor types and individual patients, is an interesting possibility for therapeutic vaccines. Prophylactic vaccines are intended to prevent cancer from developing and have been shown to be effective in reducing the worldwide burden associated with two cancer-causing viruses, Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) and Human Papilloma Virus (HPV). The FDA has licensed vaccinations for cancer-related viral infections. For decades, therapeutic cancer vaccines have been studied in clinical studies. Several types of therapeutic cancer vaccines are now being tested. These include cellular (whole tumor/immune cells), viral vector, and molecular (peptide, TAA-encoding DNA, or RNA).

While numerous strategies for preparing and formulating cancer vaccines (whole cell, peptide, or nucleotide-based) have been developed, developing an effective common delivery platform for these vaccines that would stimulate potent anti-tumor immune responses remains challenging. Several vaccine delivery mechanisms, including bacterial and viral vector-based strategies, DC-based delivery strategies, and biomaterial-based delivery systems, have been developed to date and are currently in preclinical or clinical trials.





Cancer Vaccines Pipeline Analysis: Drug Profile

Tedopi: OSE Immunotherapeutics

Tedopi (formerly OSE-2101) is a cancer vaccine developed by OSE Immunotherapeutics for the treatment of specific kinds of lung cancer. It combines ten optimized neo-epitopes, which are protein fragments that structurally modify cancer cells and activate significant immune responses against them. Tedopi's epitopes are derived from five tumor-associated antigens. The epitopes express at least one tumor antigen and elicit a particular response from cytotoxic (also known as the killer) T-cells against cancer cells. Tedopi works by boosting killer T-cells, allowing them to detect and eradicate malignant cells, which is an important step in disease treatment. Tedopi has been designated as an orphan drug by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is recognized in Europe as a personalized medicine for the treatment of HLA-A2-positive NSCLC patients.

IO102-IO103: IO Biotech

The investigational cancer immunotherapy IO102-IO103 is meant to target the immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by the main immunosuppressive proteins indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO) and PD-L1. The combination is now being studied in a Phase III trial for melanoma and a Phase I/II trial for various malignancies. IO102 and IO103 are IO Biotech’s primary immuno-oncology prospects. Both compounds are based on IO Biotech’s proprietary T-win® technology platform, which enables the identification of compounds with a dual mechanism of action that target and directly kill immunosuppressive cells and tumor cells while indirectly activating other T-effectors, resulting in anti-tumor solid responses without adding additional safety concerns. Specifically, IO102 and IO103 are first-in-class immune modulatory vaccines designed to engage and activate IDO and PD-L1-specific human T-cells.

A snapshot of the Cancer Vaccines Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Cancer Vaccines Company Phase Indication Tedopi OSE Immunotherapeutics Phase III Non-small cell lung cancer IO102 IO Biotech Phase III Malignant melanoma PDS0101 PDS Biotech Phase II Anal cancer, Anal intraepithelial neoplasia, Cancer, Cervical cancer, Cervical intraepithelial neoplasia, Head and neck cancer, Oropharyngeal cancer, Penile cancer, Rectal cancer, Squamous cell cancer, Vulvovaginal cancer UV1 Ultimovacs AS Phase II Head and neck cancer, Malignant melanoma, Mesothelioma, Non-small cell lung cancer, Ovarian cancer IGV 001 Imvax Phase II Glioblastoma ISA101 ISA Pharmaceuticals Phase II Cervical cancer, Solid tumors, Squamous cell cancer ATP-128 Amal Therapeutics Phase I/II Colorectal cancer EO2401 Enterome Phase I/II Adrenocortical carcinoma, Glioblastoma, Phaeochromocytoma TG4050 Transgene Phase I Squamous cell cancer LK101 Likang Life Sciences Phase I Liver cancer BP1209 BrightPath Biotherapeutics Preclinical Solid tumors VTP-1100 Vaccitech Preclinical Cancer

Scope of the Cancer Vaccines Competitive Landscape Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Key Cancer Vaccines Companies : Imvax, Transgene, BrightPath Biotherapeutics, Vaccitech, Amal Therapeutics, Enterome, Moderna, Inc., Ultimovacs ASA, OSE Immunotherapeutic, IO Biotech, PDS Biotech, LIKANGLIFE SCIENCES, ISA Pharmaceuticals, Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., RNAImmune, AdaptVac, AVAX Technologies, Evaxion Biotech, YS Biopharma, Gritstone bio, BioNTech, Aston Science, Immunovative Therapies, SQZ Biotech, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Amphera, Virion Therapeutics, VAXIMM, Combined Therapeutics, Mendus, Nykode Therapeutics, AlphaVax, OncoQuest, Gradalis, Frame Therapeutics, VBI Vaccines, and others.

: Imvax, Transgene, BrightPath Biotherapeutics, Vaccitech, Amal Therapeutics, Enterome, Moderna, Inc., Ultimovacs ASA, OSE Immunotherapeutic, IO Biotech, PDS Biotech, LIKANGLIFE SCIENCES, ISA Pharmaceuticals, Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., RNAImmune, AdaptVac, AVAX Technologies, Evaxion Biotech, YS Biopharma, Gritstone bio, BioNTech, Aston Science, Immunovative Therapies, SQZ Biotech, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Amphera, Virion Therapeutics, VAXIMM, Combined Therapeutics, Mendus, Nykode Therapeutics, AlphaVax, OncoQuest, Gradalis, Frame Therapeutics, VBI Vaccines, and others. Key Cancer Vaccines in Pipeline : IGV 001, TG4050, BP1209, VTP-1100, ATP-128, EO2401, mRNA-4157, UV1, Tedopi, IO102-IO103, PDS0101, LK101, ISA101, ES2B C001, EVX-03, YS ON 001, MVax, Research Programme (Cancer Vaccine), GRANITE, NEO-PV-01, AST-301, AlloVax, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, Vidutolimod, Autologous dendritic cell vaccine, VRON-0100, VXM-10, Research programme: mRNA based cancer vaccines, Vididencel, VB 10.16, AVX701, P53-SLP vaccine, Oregovomab, EO2040, Vigil EWS, FRAME-001 personalized vaccine, VBI-1901, and others.

: IGV 001, TG4050, BP1209, VTP-1100, ATP-128, EO2401, mRNA-4157, UV1, Tedopi, IO102-IO103, PDS0101, LK101, ISA101, ES2B C001, EVX-03, YS ON 001, MVax, Research Programme (Cancer Vaccine), GRANITE, NEO-PV-01, AST-301, AlloVax, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, Vidutolimod, Autologous dendritic cell vaccine, VRON-0100, VXM-10, Research programme: mRNA based cancer vaccines, Vididencel, VB 10.16, AVX701, P53-SLP vaccine, Oregovomab, EO2040, Vigil EWS, FRAME-001 personalized vaccine, VBI-1901, and others. Company Analysis, Therapeutic Assessment, Pipeline Assessment, Inactive drugs assessment, Unmet Needs

Table of Contents

1. Cancer Vaccines Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Cancer Vaccines Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Cancer Vaccines Pipeline: Overview 4. Marketed Cancer Vaccines 4.1. Provenge: Dendreon Corporation 5. Cancer Vaccines Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Cancer Vaccines Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Cancer Vaccines Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1. Tedopi: OSE Immunotherapeutics 8. Cancer Vaccines Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Cancer Vaccines Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Cancer Vaccines Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Cancer Vaccines Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Unmet Needs 14. Market Drivers and Barriers 15. Appendix

