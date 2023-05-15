Submit Release
DISH ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 22, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of DISH Network Corporation Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: February 22, 2021 to February 27, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 22, 2023
Learn more about your recoverable losses in DISH:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/dish-network-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=39356&from=3

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that DISH Network Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated its operational efficiency and maintained deficient cybersecurity and information technology infrastructure; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was unable to properly secure customer data, leaving it vulnerable to access by malicious third parties; (iii) the foregoing cybersecurity deficiencies also both rendered Dish’s operations susceptible to widespread service outages and hindered the Company’s ability to respond to such outages; and (iv) as a result, the company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Dish you have until May 22, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Dish securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the DISH lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/dish-network-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=39356&from=3.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com 
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com 


