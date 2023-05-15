Issues of cooperation with UNESCO discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

Today, on May 15, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova held talks with the Director of the UNESCO Cluster Office Golda el-Khoury, during which topical issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNESCO were discussed.

The parties exchanged views on the current state of cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNESCO. In this context, as noted by the Turkmen diplomat, the constructive cooperation of Turkmenistan with Organization is based on the positive results achieved under the UNESCO conventions ratified by Turkmenistan, as well as other international legal documents signed between Turkmenistan and this Organization.

The parties stated a systematic and effective partnership in terms of including the national cultural values of the Turkmen people - Ancient Merv, Kunya-Urgench, the Parthian Fortresses of Nisa in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The active work of Turkmenistan in initiating, preparing and introducing the multinational nominations “International Novruz Holiday”, “The Art of Turkmen Embroidery”, “Sericulture and Traditions of Silk Production in Weaving”, “Traditions of Retelling Khoja Nasreddin’s Anecdotes” to the UNESCO Representative List of intangible Cultural Heritage was also emphasized.

The parties emphasized the importance of opening UNESCO chairs at the Turkmen State University named after Mahtumkuli and the Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute named after Seydi, whose activities are aimed at deepening the interaction of Turkmenistan with the Organization.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to the prospects for cooperation between Turkmenistan within the framework of cooperation with UNESCO. In this regard, issues of holding an international conference in Ashgabat dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's accession to UNESCO were discussed.