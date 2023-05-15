Chicago's FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Clothing & Gear Launches New Products For Summer Riding 2023
Iconic motorcycle clothing brand FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Clothing is launching its newest Summer Rider 2023 ranging from its famed t-shirts to windbreakers
The new products will add to the already 700 strong original items the FEAR-NONE brand currently offers. All made in the USA— the cornerstone of the brand’s powerful identity”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Iconic motorcycle clothing and gear brand FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Clothing continues to launch new products. This time, its newest Summer Rider Collection 2023 ranging from its famed t-shirts to windbreakers and jackets to hoodies to headgear to sweaters and even sports gear including oversized, super-duty gym bags. The new products will add to the already 700 strong the FEAR-NONE brand already offers. All FEAR-NONE products are made in the USA— the cornerstone of the brand’s powerful identity.
— FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Clothing
So how does FEAR-NONE keep coming up with new product ideas on such a large scale? With a staggering 700+ original products in its arsenal, how does a small American motorcycle clothing brand like FEAR-NONE offer more products than even LEVIS? With many more in the pipeline! All of which have been specially designed by FEAR-NONE’s own in house designers, artists and product specialists. First, FEAR-NONE is one of a handful of clothing brands capable of performing such a feat next to icons such as Nike, Puma and Adidas… but, these brands only design products, leaving manufacturing to Chinese and low-cost offshore factories. FEAR-NONE, on the other hand, not only designs but also produces and assembles all its products in Chicago USA which makes it very unique in the world of American fashion.
So, how does FEAR-NONE accomplish this? “A lot of very hard work and relentless dedication,” says CEO “Wild Bill” Walen. “It has taken a few years to build up this massive original product base that just keeps constantly getting added to season after season. We actively ask our customers what they want and listen very carefully in order to innovate our solutions to their demanding needs.” The result is a flow of constantly new, original products that delight customers and fulfill a specific product need for them at the highest performance level.
“We always aimed to be a maker of hand-finished, super high-quality and highest performance clothing and gear for serious bikers and that means our products are always made in America. At FEAR-NONE clothing, we take pride in providing REAL-American-made products that are innovative, tough and that last for years... and our customers love that. It simply can't be copied by the big commercial brands selling $10 t-shirts that last a few months and who are now bust.”
For FEAR-NONE, this approach to retail clothing and its ultra-high quality mantra are working well as the brand continually adds customers from the US and globally to its army of devoted followers all while main stream brands struggle to attract customers or simply just fade away. “We have also been pretty brand and technology savvy from the start employing brand experts and brand managers. The internet has been the great equalizer, as suddenly your carefully-built brand gets known instantly anywhere and it’s open 24/7 with the convenience of instant purchasing. Just click and pay and that’s it,” says Bill.
“It takes a tremendous amount of effort and dedication on our brand's part, but the results cannot be argued with as they are simply stellar and differentiate us from any other brand in the category whether here in the US or globally. And all of this from a tiny startup that just a few years ago only had eight products that it sold for eons. Now we have nearly 800! It staggers the mind,” says Wild Bill.
