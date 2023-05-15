Submit Release
MDC offers free Discover Nature — Fishing lessons May 30 & 31 at St. Joseph

St. Joseph, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer its free Discover Nature — Fishing classes from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, and Wednesday, May 31, at MDC’s Northwest Regional Office in St. Joseph. These classes will teach newcomers how to fish and can help experienced anglers learn new techniques. The classes are open to participants ages 4 and older, and individuals and families are welcome to attend.

The class on May 30 will cover Lesson 1 and Lesson 2 of Discover Nature — Fishing. The instructor will talk about basic fishing tackle and techniques, native fish species, and handling fish. Then the class will go fishing at Everyday Pond on the campus of Missouri Western State University. MDC staff and volunteers will help new anglers with bait, casting, handling fish, and solving glitches. The class on May 31 will cover Lesson 3 and Lesson 4. Instruction will be more detailed about tackle, lures, and fishing strategies. Then once again, participants will go fishing.

Upon completion of the course, each registered participant will get to take home some fishing tackle. Participants ages 16 to 64 must have a Missouri fishing permit. Participants must take Lessons 1 and 2 prior to Lessons 3 and 4.

Registration is required. To register for both day’s classes, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Ay.

