Golden Star Enterprises DBA Super Fresh Foods Inc. Announces Benny Doro as CEO

Doro, previous partner of a Wall Street private investment banking firm, to lead successful direct-to-consumer meal subscription company

LAS VEGAS, NV, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMARKETS: GSPT) DBA Super Fresh Foods is pleased to announce that Benny Doro has been hired as the new Chief Executive Officer of the newly focused company, and will lead it in its new business of technology driven subscription-based home meal delivery.

Mr. Doro has 30 over years of financial and operational experience developing start-ups and building successful globally known brands. As the founder and President of Super Fresh Foods Inc., he is the driving force in the operational success and growth of the company, both organically and through profitable acquisitions.

He was previously a partner in New York based MarketView Financial Group, Inc., a private investment banking firm, where he was part of the team that raised over $500 million in equity financing. Mr. Doro was the founder of an electronic transaction processor Universal Vision Group, and provider of online payment solutions working closely with major banks and industry partners.

Previously, Mr. Doro built an advertising agency and managed multiple clients including Madonna, Van Halen, U2, KISS, David Lee Roth, Britney Spears, Jessica Simpson, Sony, Lotus Communications, Warner Bros. and endorsement contracts with the likes of Larry Holmes, Fuzzy Zoeller and Rodney Dangerfield.

Mr. Doro founded and operated Van Halen online radio, a decade before Sirius XM was born. His vision of the possibilities has paved the way ecommerce has become. By 2001, Mr. Doro's company became the largest digital advertising company in the online gaming industry with over 65 clients and sold the profitable firm to a publicly traded company. From 1985 to 2000, Mr. Doro performed in and managed a Rock and Roll band under the tutelage of Paul Stanley from KISS.

About Super Fresh Foods

Super Fresh Foods Inc. is a direct-to-consumer successful meal subscription company which uses a customized proprietary software to manage its logistics by tracking meals from ordering, ingredient acquisition, meal preparation, delivery, and payment across a broad platform of meal delivery assets. The Company is expanding through acquisitions and joint-ventures, with its flagship meal-delivery operations in Southern British Columbia. Super Fresh Foods was established in 2022 and operates through a partnership with All Your Foods in the Vancouver, British Columbia metropolitan area to deliver meals under its “ All Your Meals ” brand. All Your Meals is for people who want to eat healthy food without sacrificing taste and without the hassle of preparing every meal at home. Using proprietary Super Fresh recipes, the All Your Foods kitchen delivers our delicious meals for clients to heat and eat, without sacrificing the freshness or flavor we expect from a home cooked meal.

