New Urgent Care in Beaufort Now Open 7 Days a Week — Lowcountry Urgent Care

Walk-in Medical Facility Features Onsite Lab & X-ray, Seeing Patients of All Ages

Our Lowcountry Urgent Care team is proud to provide Beaufort families with affordable, compassionate care 7 days a week. We're excited to open the doors to our new urgent care center in Beaufort.”
— Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer
BEAUFORT, SC, U.S.A., May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lowcountry Urgent Care is now open in Beaufort, providing walk-in medical care to patients of all ages at 21 Robert Smalls Parkway (📍 in the NEW Publix shopping center, next to the new Chipotle).

The state-of-the-art urgent care center features an onsite lab and X-ray and offers rapid and affordable alternatives to emergency room services. The Beaufort location is also a Veterans Administration-authorized urgent care provider.

Team members at the new Lowcountry Urgent Care are proud to provide quality, compassionate care in Beaufort. The new location is open 7 days a week during evenings and weekends to fit the busy schedules of Beaufort residents:

▶ Monday - Saturday: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
▶ Sundays: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

"Our Lowcountry Urgent Care team members are proud to provide Beaufort families with access to quick, affordable, compassionate medical care 7 days a week," said Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer. "We're excited to open the doors to our new urgent care facility in Beaufort."

No appointment is ever necessary at Lowcountry Urgent Care, but patients at the new Beaufort facility will be able to check in online and pre-register for their visit if that option is preferred.

— Quick, Compassionate, Affordable Medical Care with Diverse Services —

The new Beaufort Urgent Care location accepts all major insurance, including Medicare, Medicaid, & TRICARE, and is a VA-approved urgent care center. The Beaufort location also offers $99 self-pay pricing and a variety of services, such as:

COVID testing & treatment • Jellyfish & Bee stings • Wound care • $89 DOT Physicals • Allergy care • Burns • Fish hook removal • Sprains & Strains • Upper respiratory & sinus infections • Rashes • STD testing & treatment • Stitches • TB testing • Occupational medicine • Ear infections • Cold & Flu care • Insect bites • Headaches • and more

Residents are welcome to tour the new facility at 21 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort, SC, 29906, during business hours. Learn more about the Beaufort Urgent Care location by texting “LOWCOUNTRY” to 843-418-9107, or on social media at https://www.facebook.com/LowcountryUCBeaufort or https://www.instagram.com/lowcountry_urgent_care/.

