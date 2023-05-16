InLizt LLC: A New and Innovative Solution for Commercial Loan Workouts and Modifications

Expert borrower advocates offer personalized guidance, financial analysis, and negotiation to help real estate owners restructure loans and maintain integrity.

Time is crucial in commercial loan workouts. Engage with us early to access more options, achieve better outcomes, and secure tailored solutions for your situation. Don't wait; let our team help you” — Barry Eskanos

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- InLizt LLC, a company that specializes in commercial loan workouts nationwide, has officially launched its website and services to the public. The company aims to provide a new and innovative solution for commercial real estate owners who are facing a future rate reset or loan maturity or are currently struggling to repay their loans and need to modify the terms of their debt.

InLizt's services are designed to help clients avoid the pitfalls of initially engaging an attorney, which may set the stage for an adversarial relationship with the lender and result in costly fees and litigation. Instead, InLizt's borrower advocates prioritize open dialogue and understanding, ensuring a smoother path to resolution and preserving vital business relationships.

"InLizt was founded with the vision of creating a better way to handle commercial loan workouts," said Barry Eskanos, JD MPA, the founder of InLizt. "We believe that by being proactive, transparent, and cooperative, borrowers can achieve a more favorable and lasting solution for their financial situation, while maintaining their reputation and integrity."

InLizt's team consists of experienced professionals with backgrounds in commercial loan underwriting, special assets servicing, workouts, regulatory guidance, finance, accounting, and legal analysis. They offer a comprehensive range of services, including:

- Initial consultation and assessment of the client's current situation and objectives

- Collection and processing of all required paperwork and documentation

- Preparation of detailed financial analyses and loan reports

- Review of loan documents for any errors or legal issues

- Identification of the strengths and weaknesses of the client's current and future situation

- Development of a strategy and proposal for the loan modification

- Negotiation with the lender on behalf of the client

- Finalization and execution of the loan workout agreement

“One of the most important things we want to emphasize to our clients is that time is of the essence when it comes to commercial loan workouts,” said Eskanos. “The earlier you start working with us, the more options you have and the better the outcome you can expect. Don’t wait until it’s too late. Contact us today and let us help you find the best solution for your loan.”

InLizt's services are tailored to each client's unique circumstances and goals. The company handles various types of commercial real estate loans, such as office buildings, malls, condominiums, lines of credit, and land.

"InLizt is more than just a service provider. We are your partner and advocate throughout the entire loan workout process," said Eskanos. "We are committed to delivering exceptional results and exceeding your expectations."

To learn more about InLizt and its services, visit https://inlizt.com/ or contact them at (888) 321-3881 or info@inlizt.com.

About InLizt LLC

InLizt LLC is a company that provides borrower advocacy services for commercial real estate owners who are facing financial difficulties and need to restructure their loans. InLizt's team of seasoned professionals offers personalized guidance, expert analysis, and effective negotiation to help clients achieve the best possible outcome for their loan workout. InLizt serves clients nationwide.

Contact:

Barry Eskanos, JD MPA

Founder

InLizt LLC

(888) 321-3881

barry@inlizt.com

