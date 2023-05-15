TAIWAN, May 15 - President Tsai meets high-ranking foreign officials participating in military training course

On the afternoon of May 15, President Tsai Ing-wen met with high-ranking officials from Spanish-speaking countries participating in a training course organized by the Ministry of National Defense. In remarks, President Tsai said that as we face the global expansion of authoritarianism, unity among democracies is becoming ever more important. The president stated that Taiwan is willing and able to contribute our experience and work with more democratic countries to maintain global order and stability and to advance peace and prosperity in the region. She also expressed hope that working together, we can promote further cooperation between Taiwan and partner countries.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

Let me begin by thanking you all for making the journey to Taiwan to take part in this military training course for our international friends. This time, the course included participants from Belize, Guatemala, Paraguay, Argentina, Chile, and Peru. As you all have a wealth of experience, I am sure your discussions and exchanges during this course were highly productive.

Just last month, I visited Belize and Guatemala, and witnessed the results of Taiwan's cooperation with our allies. I want to take this opportunity to express my thanks to President Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei Falla of the Republic of Guatemala for leading a delegation to Taiwan last month. Taiwan will continue to deepen its partnerships with all of your countries.

As we face the global expansion of authoritarianism, unity among democracies is becoming ever more important. Taiwan is willing and able to contribute our experience and work with more democratic countries to maintain global order and stability and to advance peace and prosperity in the region.

The participants in this course, all of whom are important friends to Taiwan, have long given us strong support. I trust that through this course, you have all developed a greater understanding and a greater affinity with Taiwan, as well as firm friendships among yourselves.

I hope that you will all keep in touch and that together we can promote cooperation between Taiwan and your countries. I also encourage you to share what you have experienced in Taiwan and welcome more people to visit and get to know Taiwan.

The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Belize Ambassador Candice Pitts and Guatemala Ambassador Oscar Adolfo Padilla Lam.