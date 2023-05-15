Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on President Biden's Intention to Nominate Dr. Monica Bertagnolli for Director of the National Institutes of Health

An agency of HHS, the NIH is the nation's Federal focal point for health research

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement after President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Dr. Monica Bertagnolli to be the 17th Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) at HHS:

"I congratulate Dr. Bertagnolli on her nomination to lead the NIH. Her storied scientific career has advanced our nation's understanding of diseases such as cancer and established her as one of the top scientists in the world. She is one of the most powerful voices in the country for cancer patients, particularly for those in rural and remote communities. Her decades of cancer research expertise around patient-centered care and her work to create more inclusive clinical trials, have been game-changing in the fight against cancer. I have no doubt she will further advance the Biden-Harris Administration's priorities of promoting scientific integrity, pursuing pioneering scientific research, and exploring new treatments for diseases. I look forward to working with her and I urge the Senate to move quickly to confirm her nomination."

Last year, Dr. Bertagnolli was appointed by President Biden as the 16th Director of the National Cancer Institute (NCI), one of the 27 NIH institutes and centers at HHS, becoming the first woman in U.S. history to hold the position.