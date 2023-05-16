Caspian Group's Marshall Nguyen joins Lisa Christianson on her Latest Podcast, People and Places and How We Use Spaces
EINPresswire.com/ -- Coming to the United States at five years old, Marshall Nguyen learned at a young age that how hard you work, is how big your reward is.
Fast forward to Marshall's high school years, he was reading through the leases for the nail salons his mom owned and operated - and unknowingly at the time, got his first taste in the business in which one day he'd be so successful in.
Now, he is a Senior Vice President at the Caspian Group, where he specializes in Retail Investments and Brokerage Services. Learning quickly again, he recognized a need for minority representation in the industry and found an untapped market to make a difference in his community.
With a cultural expectation to become a doctor or engineer, Marshall explains in this podcast episode how he choreographed his career into the Commercial Real Estate industry. Marshall also details a new project he is spearheading, inspired from his travels throughout Asia, in order to revitalize Burnsville Center with new developments.
Lisa Christianson
Fast forward to Marshall's high school years, he was reading through the leases for the nail salons his mom owned and operated - and unknowingly at the time, got his first taste in the business in which one day he'd be so successful in.
Now, he is a Senior Vice President at the Caspian Group, where he specializes in Retail Investments and Brokerage Services. Learning quickly again, he recognized a need for minority representation in the industry and found an untapped market to make a difference in his community.
With a cultural expectation to become a doctor or engineer, Marshall explains in this podcast episode how he choreographed his career into the Commercial Real Estate industry. Marshall also details a new project he is spearheading, inspired from his travels throughout Asia, in order to revitalize Burnsville Center with new developments.
Lisa Christianson
Christianson and Company
+1 9529215844
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram