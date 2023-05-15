Buy BC intake opens to support local food security, business growth

CANADA, May 15 - B.C.’s food and beverage producers, processors and industry associations can now apply for the next round of Buy BC funding to help increase sales of local food and beverage products, and strengthen the province’s food economy.

“British Columbians are keen to buy local and support the farmers, producers and processors in their community,” said Pam Alexis, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “Through the Buy BC Partnership Program, our government is ensuring homegrown products are highlighted while making it easier for consumers to buy B.C. This strengthens both local food security and the competitiveness of our B.C. agriculture and food sector.”

The Buy BC Partnership Program is providing $2 million this year to help eligible applicants undertake local marketing activities that increase consumer awareness and sales of local agriculture, food and beverage products.

The BC Blueberry Council received support through the program for its GoBlue BC campaign that celebrated the start of the fresh B.C. blueberry season in 2022. The funding was used to develop and produce Buy-BC-branded television, online digital and social-focused advertising campaigns, as well as participate in local events and conduct interactive media activations with local influencers.

“The BC Blueberry Council has had great success working with the Buy BC program to help us in our goal to champion local blueberries and share the stories of our innovative, exceptional blueberry growers,” said Clara Moran, marketing and public relations manager, BC Blueberry Council. “The Buy BC funding supported our annual GoBlue campaign with exciting and engaging activities and captured the attention of community tastemakers.”

Cloud 9 Gluten Free Foods has received Buy BC funding to help promote its gluten-free products with a focus on allergen-free, vegan and clean-ingredient specialty foods. The company is using the funding to label products and packaging with the Buy BC logo, develop promotional materials, attend a B.C. trade show and deliver print and online advertising campaigns.

“Cloud 9 Gluten Free Foods saw the opportunity to participate in a great program and by utilizing the Buy BC logo, it has differentiated us in the market as a B.C.-based product, which has led to new customers throughout B.C.,” said Karen McKay, president, Cloud 9 Gluten Free Foods. “We have secured a local B.C.-focused retailer that puts local first and we are now on its shelves.”

Buy BC is a provincewide marketing program focused on building greater consumer awareness, demand and sales of local agriculture, food and beverage products within B.C.

Businesses can apply for Buy BC funding from May 15 until June 4, 2023.

Quick Facts:

Since the Buy BC Partnership Program was relaunched in 2017, Buy BC marketing activities have generated approximately $80 million in sales.

Since relaunching in 2017, the program has supported more than 300 B.C. producers, processors and associations with $10 million to support their efforts to increase food sales, production and security in B.C.

More than 800 B.C. businesses have registered to use the Buy BC logo to promote approximately 3,900 B.C. food and beverage products.

The Province’s Buy BC Partnership Program is managed and administered by MNP LLP on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

Learn More:

For Buy BC Partnership Program application and eligibility details, visit: https://buybcpartnershipprogram.ca

Apply for a Buy BC logo licence: https://buybc.gov.bc.ca/join-buy-bc/

For more information about Buy BC: https://buybc.gov.bc.ca/