Gov. Kemp: Anovion Technologies to Create Over 400 Jobs in Bainbridge, Invest $800M in Manufacturing Facility

GEORGIA, May 15 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Anovion Technologies (Anovion), a supplier of premium synthetic graphite anode materials for lithium-ion batteries, will build a new manufacturing facility in Bainbridge. The project will create more than 400 jobs and over $800 million in investment in Decatur County.

“We're proud to welcome Anovion to Georgia, which is fast becoming the e-mobility capital of the nation,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Job creators like them are recognizing that every corner of our state has the resources and workforce needed for success. Having met their team personally, I look forward to celebrating their partnership with the hardworking Georgians of Decatur County.”

Anovion, a climate tech-driven advanced materials company, is one of the first qualified U.S. suppliers of synthetic graphite anode materials for use in e-mobility applications. Graphite is the largest battery material used in electric vehicles by mass, more than copper, nickel, manganese, cobalt, and lithium.

“We are thrilled to be opening our first large-scale expansion manufacturing facility in Georgia. The state’s strong technical workforce and top-tier schools will help advance research partnerships and contribute to a highly skilled talent pipeline in support of Anovion’s drive for continued innovation and creation of exciting climate technology jobs of the future,” said Eric Stopka, Chief Executive Officer of Anovion. “We are also encouraged by the region’s growing availability of clean energy, resulting in increased sustainability for Anovion’s manufacturing process. We are looking forward to providing solutions that will further secure the country’s electrified future with the support of our partners in Georgia and the Federal government.”

Anovion’s new 1,500,000-square-foot facility with its proprietary furnace technologies, located at Downrange Industrial Park in Bainbridge, will be the first of its size and scale in North America. The facility will produce synthetic graphite for use in batteries that power EVs, electric storage systems, electronics, military applications, and other products. Operations are expected to begin in late 2025.

The company will be hiring for a variety of technical, production, and engineering roles, as well as administrative and management positions. Interested individuals can learn more about working at Anovion by visiting their website at www.anoviontech.com.

"It is my pleasure to welcome Anovion to Bainbridge,” said Bainbridge Mayor Edward Reynolds. “With an $800 million investment and the creation of over 400 high-paying, quality jobs, Anovion's decision to locate in our community is a huge win. I know that our workforce is ready to embrace this opportunity and that we will all grow and prosper together.”

“For many years, Decatur County leadership has been focused on attracting quality companies and quality jobs to our community. We have always known that in order to remain competitive and to grow, we needed to diversify our industry mix,” said Pete Stephens, Chairman of the Decatur County Board of Commissioners. “Today’s announcement is a step in that direction as these new green industry jobs truly represent a growing segment of our economy and will provide quality employment opportunities for decades to come. We are proud to welcome Anovion to Decatur County and to the family of industries that call Decatur County home.”

Project Manager Taylor Walden represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the City of Bainbridge, Development Authority of Bainbridge and Decatur County, University System of Georgia, Georgia EMC, and Georgia Quick Start.

“Much of the critical supply chain for e-mobility and manufacturing is currently sourced outside of the U.S. Anovion is an innovative industry leader that fills that need and delivers another critical component of the supply chain to Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “A diverse mix of public-private partnerships are coming together to support the next revolution in the automotive industry, from working with utility partners and establishing infrastructure to attracting and retaining top-talent through the University System of Georgia. We are excited for the hope and opportunity Anovion will create for Bainbridge and Decatur County; congratulations!”

Building on the assets that make the automotive industry successful, Georgia is positioned as a hub for the electric mobility industry. Since 2020, 40 EV-related projects have announced more than $21.9 billion in investment and 28,000 jobs in Georgia. More than 10 of these projects are battery manufacturers, recyclers, and suppliers, representing approximately $8.5 billion in investment and 6,000 jobs.

About Anovion Technologies

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Anovion Technologies is a U.S.-owned and U.S.-based, advanced materials business, currently America’s first commercial-scale manufacturer of premium, cleaner anode-grade synthetic graphite across its existing footprint near Niagara Falls, New York, and Clarksburg, West Virginia. As a leader in innovation and production of lithium-ion battery materials, Anovion began commercial production in early 2021 and is among a limited number of graphite anode producers in America to have successfully gained qualification for EV applications. To learn more about Anovion Technologies, please visit www.anoviontech.com.