Governor Shapiro Highlights Budget Proposal to Expand the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program at Opening of Salem Adult Citizens Center in Montgomery County

Governor Shapiro’s plan raises the maximum rebate for seniors from $650 to $1,000, increases the income cap to $45,000 a year, and makes 175,000 more Pennsylvanians eligible for the program

Under Governor Shapiro’s plan, it’s estimated that more than 12,000 Pennsylvanians in Montgomery County alone would newly qualify for the rebate

Roslyn, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro attended the ribbon-cutting for the new Salem Adult Citizens Center in Roslyn and highlighted his plan to expand the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program for seniors. Providing a lifeline for Pennsylvania renters and homeowners who need it most is a priority in the Governor’s budget – and his commonsense proposal will help seniors across the Commonwealth stay in their homes.

In 2020, over 12,000 people in Montgomery County alone depended on these rebates. The Governor’s budget proposes crucial investments to make more Pennsylvanians eligible for this critical program as they face inflation and rising costs. The proposed expansion of the program will help seniors who already depend on these rebates in every Pennsylvania county – including estimates of more than 12,000 in Montgomery, more than 12,000 in Bucks, more than 10,000 in Delaware, and more than 6,000 in Chester counties.

The Salem Adult Citizens Center in Abington has served the people of this community for 45 years – the updated center will have a new meeting & activity space, commercial kitchen, and new computers for the community. The new center will also provide programming, helping seniors access critical benefits they’ve earned, like the Property Tax/Rent Rebate.

“The Salem Adult Citizens Center has served the people of this community for nearly five decades. Thanks to this new center, seniors will be able to enjoy great programming and access the benefits they’ve earned to live out their golden years with dignity,” said Governor Shapiro. “My budget’s proposed expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program will also support seniors by providing a lifeline to help keep them in their homes – especially those living on a fixed income. After 17 years, it is time to update and expand this critically important rebate to put more money back in people’s pockets. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle support this – it’s time to get it done for Pennsylvanians.”

“It’s really important that we take care of our seniors,” said Representative Ben Sanchez. “After all, they took care of us in raising and advocating for the younger generations, and responsible good government works for seniors through projects like this and Governor Shapiro’s property tax rebate. Governor Shapiro knows how important this rebate is because he did the very same work of a state representative.”

“Thank you, Governor, for your commitment to funding services to older Pennsylvanians,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Jamila Winder. “The Governor’s budget includes a significant expansion of the property tax rebate program. Under the Governor’s plan nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvanians will qualify. And many of the 400,000 people who already qualify will see their rebates nearly double over 10,000 people benefit from the property tax rent rebate program in Montgomery County alone.”

Governor Shapiro’s proposal to expand the PTRR program would help Pennsylvanians stay in their homes by:

Raising the maximum rebate for seniors from $650 to $1,000;

Increasing the income cap for renters and homeowners to $45,000 a year;

Tying the cap to increases in the cost of living;

Making nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvanians eligible for the program, while many of the 400,000 people who already qualify will see their rebates nearly double.

Governor Shapiro’s first budget proposal is filled with commonsense solutions to the most pressing issues Pennsylvanians face. Visit Governor Shapiro’s budget website to learn more about how his commonsense plans will lower costs for Pennsylvania families and provide a lifeline to keep them in their homes.

# # #