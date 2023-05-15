Submit Release
Superior Energy Services Announces First Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”) filed its Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2023. In accordance with the Company’s Shareholders Agreement, it will host a conference call with shareholders on May 17, 2023.

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $29.9 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, and revenue of $220.1 million. This compares to net income from continuing operations of $175.0 million, or $8.69 per diluted share, and revenue of $239.1 million, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter 2022 included a tax benefit of $110.5 million primarily driven from the recognition of a worthless stock deduction in the U.S. related to deductible outside basis differences in certain domestic subsidiaries.

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $72.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $79.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Refer to pages 10 and 11 for a Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP results.

Brian Moore, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our positive first quarter results are consistent with our expectations and the Company’s performance in the last few quarters. The Company remains focused on cash conversion. Free Cash Flow for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $55.2 million demonstrating the strength of our brands, their leaders, and teams as well as our margin capacity and discipline in our capital expenditure and market participation decisions. We remain encouraged by our performance and prospects for near-term and longer-term market opportunities.”

First Quarter 2023 Geographic Breakdown

U.S. land revenue was $51.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, a 4% increase compared to revenue of $49.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and was driven by our Rentals segment due to increased pricing and service revenue from both our premium drill pipe and bottom hole assembly accessories product lines.

U.S. offshore revenue was $52.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 28% compared to revenue of $72.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. This change was primarily driven by our Well Services segment, as there was a delivery of a large Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Project in our completion services business unit in the prior quarter. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in service revenue in our premium drill pipe business.

International revenue of $116.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 was flat compared to revenue of $117.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, on both a product line and segment view.

First Quarter 2023 Segment Reporting

The Rentals segment revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was $108.8 million, a 3% increase compared to revenue of $105.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA of $65.2 million was an increase of 4% over the fourth quarter of 2022 and was driven by improved results across all Rentals segment product lines. First quarter Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a non-GAAP measure further defined on page 3) within Rentals was 60%, a 1% increase from the fourth quarter margin of 59%.

The Well Services segment revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was $111.3 million, a 16% decrease compared to revenue of $133.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to the delivery of a large Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Project in our completion services business unit in the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 was $19.9 million for an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 18%, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $28.7 million and an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 22% in the prior quarter.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $404.7 million and the availability remaining under our ABL Credit Facility was approximately $81.0 million, assuming continued compliance with the covenants under our ABL Credit Facility. We had no balances outstanding under the Credit Facility on March 31, 2023.

Total cash proceeds received during the first quarter of 2023 from the sale of non-core assets were $11.6 million. Proceeds from the disposal of our remaining shares of Select in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $21.3 million, and we received $4.0 million in proceeds from the sale of non-core assets.

The Company remains focused on cash conversion. Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP measure further defined on page 3) for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $55.2 million compared to $30.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Refer to page 6 for a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash from Operating Activities.

First quarter capital expenditures were $18.1 million. The Company expects total capital expenditures for 2023 to be approximately $75 to $85 million with the majority of the remaining spend occurring in the second and third quarters. Approximately 80% of total 2023 capital expenditures are targeted for the replacement of existing assets. Of the total capital expenditures, approximately 75% will be invested in the Rentals segment.

2023 Guidance

We expect the second quarter of 2023 revenue to come in at a range of $230 million to $250 million with Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $75 million to $85 million.

In regard to full year 2023 guidance, we expect revenue to come in at a range of $825 million to $900 million with Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $280 million to $330 million.

Conference Call Information

The Company’s management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be available via live webcast in the “Events” section at ir.superiorenergy.com. To access via phone, participants can register for the call here, where they will be provided a phone number and access code. The call will be available for replay until May 16, 2024 on Superior’s website at ir.superiorenergy.com. If you are a shareholder and would like to submit a question, please email your question beforehand to Jamie Spexarth at ir@superiorenergy.com.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Superior’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin internally for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company also believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under U.S. GAAP and do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other public companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered as supplements to, and not as substitutes for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation, amortization and depletion, adjusted for reduction in value of assets and other charges, which management does not consider representative of our ongoing operations. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA by segment as a percentage of segment revenues. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the tables under “―Superior Energy Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” included on pages 10 and 11 of this press release.

Free Cash Flow is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes, however, that Free Cash Flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company’s financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. Free Cash Flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of Free Cash Flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view Free Cash Flow as supplemental to our entire Statement of Cash Flows.

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, contained in this press release to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, as the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to its respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not (and was not, when prepared) available to the Company without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty and impracticability of predicting certain amounts required by GAAP with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Net income includes the impact of depreciation, income taxes and certain other items that impact comparability between periods, which may be significant and are difficult to project with a reasonable degree of accuracy. In addition, we believe such reconciliation could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors. The probable significance of providing this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure without the directly comparable GAAP financial measure is that such GAAP financial measure may be materially different from the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and future oral or written statements or press releases by the Company and its management may contain, certain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks” and “estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical fact regarding the Company’s financial position, financial performance, depreciation expense, liquidity, strategic alternatives (including dispositions, acquisitions, and the timing thereof), market outlook, future capital needs, capital allocation plans, business strategies and other plans and objectives of our management for future operations and activities are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company’s management in light of its experience and prevailing circumstances on the date such statements are made. Such forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, are inherently speculative and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to conditions in the oil and gas industry and the availability of third party buyers or other strategic partners, that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from such statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

While the Company believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and those set forth from time to time in the Company’s other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.superiorenergy.com. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


   
SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
(in thousands, unaudited)  
                 
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31,     December 31,     March 31,  
  2023     2022     2022  
Revenues                
Rentals $ 108,821     $ 105,900     $ 88,756  
Well Services   111,316       133,203       109,174  
Total revenues   220,137       239,103       197,930  
                 
Cost of revenues                
Rentals   36,468       36,376       31,752  
Well Services   81,253       91,146       80,628  
Total cost of revenues   117,721       127,522       112,380  
                 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion   20,139       20,121       34,085  
General and administrative expenses   30,990       34,204       32,018  
Restructuring expenses   1,983       1,934       1,555  
Other (gains) and losses, net   (1,398 )     1,129       1,147  
Income from operations   50,702       54,193       16,745  
                 
Other income (expense)                
Interest income, net   5,439       5,702       1,179  
Other income (expense)   (2,152 )     4,558       13,947  
Income from continuing operations before income taxes   53,989       64,453       31,871  
Income tax benefit (expense)   (24,065 )     110,532       (7,884 )
Net income from continuing operations   29,924       174,985       23,987  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax   289       (4,389 )     1,739  
Net income $ 30,213     $ 170,596     $ 25,726  
                 
Income per share - basic                
Net income from continuing operations $ 1.49     $ 8.73     $ 1.20  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax   0.01       (0.22 )     0.09  
Net income $ 1.50     $ 8.51     $ 1.29  
                 
Income per share - diluted                
Net income from continuing operations $ 1.49     $ 8.69     $ 1.20  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax   0.01       (0.21 )     0.08  
Net income $ 1.50     $ 8.48     $ 1.28  
                 
Weighted-average shares outstanding                
Basic   20,107       20,049       19,999  
Diluted   20,131       20,125       20,056  



   
SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
   
           
  March 31,     December 31,  
  2023     2022  
ASSETS          
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 324,128     $ 258,999  
Accounts receivable, net   228,283       249,808  
Income taxes receivable   7,540       6,665  
Prepaid expenses   20,183       17,299  
Inventory   72,324       65,587  
Other current assets   5,886       6,276  
Assets held for sale   4,421       11,978  
Total current assets   662,765       616,612  
Property, plant and equipment, net   294,094       282,376  
Note receivable   70,643       69,679  
Restricted cash   80,599       80,108  
Deferred tax assets   81,652       97,492  
Other assets, net   43,050       44,745  
Total assets $ 1,232,803     $ 1,191,012  
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable $ 46,209     $ 31,570  
Accrued expenses   110,602       116,575  
Income taxes payable   15,198       11,682  
Decommissioning liability   19,361       9,770  
Liabilities held for sale   3,516       3,349  
Total current liabilities   194,886       172,946  
Decommissioning liability   143,278       150,901  
Deferred tax liabilities   3,181       3,388  
Other liabilities   78,425       80,893  
Total liabilities   419,770       408,128  
Total stockholders' equity   813,033       782,884  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,232,803     $ 1,191,012  



   
SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC.  
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
(in thousands, unaudited)  
                 
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31,     December 31,     March 31,  
  2023     2022     2022  
                 
Cash flows from operating activities                
Net income $ 30,213     $ 170,596     $ 25,726  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities                
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion   20,139       20,121       34,085  
Other non-cash items   14,399       (108,654 )     (17,251 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities   8,502       (28,672 )     (7,470 )
Net cash from operating activities   73,253       53,391       35,090  
                 
Cash flows from investing activities                
Payments for capital expenditures   (18,086 )     (22,883 )     (11,297 )
Proceeds from sales of assets   11,569       3,962       13,379  
Proceeds from sales of equity securities   -       21,319       7,365  
Net cash from investing activities   (6,517 )     2,398       9,447  
                 
Cash flows from financing activities                
Distributions to Shareholders   -       (249,986 )     -  
Other   (1,116 )     (135 )     -  
Net cash from financing activities   (1,116 )     (250,121 )     -  
                 
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   65,620       (194,332 )     44,537  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   339,107       533,439       394,535  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 404,727     $ 339,107     $ 439,072  
                 
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow                
Net cash from operating activities $ 73,253     $ 53,391     $ 35,090  
Payments for capital expenditures   (18,086 )     (22,883 )     (11,297 )
Free Cash Flow $ 55,167     $ 30,508     $ 23,793  



 
SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,     December 31,     March 31,
  2023     2022     2022
U.S. land              
Rentals $ 45,133     $ 43,315     $ 33,962
Well Services   6,355       6,050       4,548
Total U.S. land   51,488       49,365       38,510
               
U.S. offshore              
Rentals   35,670       33,969       32,754
Well Services   16,321       38,349       28,321
Total U.S. offshore   51,991       72,318       61,075
               
International              
Rentals   28,018       28,616       22,040
Well Services   88,640       88,804       76,305
Total International   116,658       117,420       98,345
Total Revenues $ 220,137     $ 239,103     $ 197,930




 
SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS
(in thousands, unaudited)
                 
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31,     December 31,     March 31,  
  2023     2022     2022  
Revenues                
Rentals $ 108,821     $ 105,900     $ 88,756  
Well Services   111,316       133,203       109,174  
Corporate and other   -       -       -  
Total Revenues $ 220,137     $ 239,103     $ 197,930  
                 
Income from Operations                
Rentals $ 53,014     $ 50,001     $ 28,785  
Well Services   12,854       20,998       4,135  
Corporate and other   (15,166 )     (16,806 )     (16,175 )
Total Income from Operations $ 50,702     $ 54,193     $ 16,745  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA                
Rentals $ 65,182     $ 62,633     $ 49,774  
Well Services   19,931       28,738       16,502  
Corporate and other   (12,289 )     (11,467 )     (13,252 )
Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,824     $ 79,904     $ 53,024  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin                
Rentals   60 %     59 %     56 %
Well Services   18 %     22 %     15 %
Corporate and other n/a     n/a     n/a  
Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin   33 %     33 %     27 %



   
SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Non-GAAP)  
(in thousands, unaudited)  
                 
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31,     December 31,     March 31,  
  2023     2022     2022  
Net income from continuing operations $ 29,924     $ 174,985     $ 23,987  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion   20,139       20,121       34,085  
Interest income, net   (5,439 )     (5,702 )     (1,179 )
Income tax (benefit) expense   24,065       (110,532 )     7,884  
Restructuring expenses   1,983       1,934       1,555  
Other (gains) losses, net   (1,398 )     1,129       1,147  
Other (income) expense   2,152       (4,558 )     (13,947 )
Other adjustments (1)   1,398       2,527       (508 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,824     $ 79,904     $ 53,024  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Measures for our definition of Adjusted EBITDA.
                 
(1) Other adjustments relate to normal recurring gains and losses primarily from the disposal of non-real estate assets.



   
SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT  
(in thousands, unaudited)  
                 
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31,     December 31,     March 31,  
  2023     2022     2022  
Rentals                
Income from operations $ 53,014     $ 50,001     $ 28,785  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion   12,168       12,632       20,989  
Restructuring expenses   -       -       -  
Other adjustments   -       -       -  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,182     $ 62,633     $ 49,774  
                 
Wells Services                
Income from operations $ 12,854     $ 20,998     $ 4,135  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion   7,077       6,551       11,728  
Restructuring expenses   -       -       -  
Other adjustments   -       1,189       639  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,931     $ 28,738     $ 16,502  
                 
Corporate                
Loss from operations $ (15,166 )   $ (16,806 )   $ (16,175 )
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion   894       938       1,368  
Restructuring expenses   1,983       1,934       1,555  
Other adjustments   -       2,467       -  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (12,289 )   $ (11,467 )   $ (13,252 )
                 
Total                
Income from operations $ 50,702     $ 54,193     $ 16,745  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion   20,139       20,121       34,085  
Restructuring expenses   1,983       1,934       1,555  
Other adjustments   -       3,656       639  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,824     $ 79,904     $ 53,024  


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Jamie Spexarth, Chief Financial Officer
1001 Louisiana St., Suite 2900
Houston, TX 77002
Investor Relations, ir@superiorenergy.com, (713) 654-2200


