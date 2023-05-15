[Latest] Global Residential Boiler Market Size/Share Worth USD 12.6 Billion by 2030 at a 5.9% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Residential Boiler Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 9.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 10.15 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 12.6 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Ariston Group, BDR Thermea Group, Groupe Atlantic, Viessmann, Vaillant Group, Robert Bosch, Ideal Heating, Unical Ag Spa, Daikin Industries, A.O. Smith Corp, Bradford White Corporation, Ferroli S.p.A, and others.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Residential Boiler Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 9.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 10.15 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 12.6 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.9% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The Residential Boiler Market is a type of hydroponic heating device which converts chemical energy into thermal energy. It is used to heat the water present in the tanks. The residential boiler contains components like coils, radiators, or baseboards and heats water through the convention.

The boilers are widely used in residential sectors across homes, public buildings, farmhouses, and other residential places. Despite the water heating, the system also helps to maintain a constant temperature. The boiler system provides many advantages such as optimal energy efficiency, less maintenance, high reliability, less pollution, long shelf life, less floor area, etc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

There is a rapid demand for heating systems to keep home warm and safe across the globe, especially in cold regions. This increasing demand serves as the driving factor the market growth. The wide usage of boiler heating systems in residential sectors has led to the growth of the market. In addition to that, the countries of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA focus on infrastructural construction which is anticipated to increase the demand for residential boiler systems in the forecasting period.

Restraints

The rapid usage of solar-based heating technologies may restrict the growth of the residential boiler market. Although the boiler systems offer a great advantage, the use of cheap inverter air conditioning options may hamper the efficient performance of the boiler system as well as the market growth.

Despite the restraining factor, the market predicted market growth is significant in the forecasting period. Apart from that, the heating boiler systems take up a lot of space and the heated water is a limited amount. Also, if not insulated properly, the amount of heat loss will be greater. Such disadvantages of the system may lead to the adoption of solar heating systems and hamper the market growth.

Opportunities

The condensing boiler, due to its high heating and maintenance efficiency is likely to gain traction in the market during the forecast period. There is a rapid demand for high-efficiency boilers across residential homes which provides ample opportunity for the market to grow during the forecast period. The boiler process works as the heating of the fuel which produces water vapour through condensation.

The boiler uses heat which is produced by condensation. Modern boiler systems with advanced techniques are compatible with smart homes, which provide wide opportunities for market growth across developed regions.

Moreover, the government took the initiative to support hydrogen fuels as per the environmental concern related to carbon emissions. With the increase in awareness, the demand for hydrogen-based residential boilers will boost the market growth in the forecasting period.

Challenges

The emergence of a pandemic due to the outbreak of covid-19 brings a challenging phase for the market.

The climate crisis and the net-zero targets are expected to bring a challenging phase for the residential boiler market. Due to the pandemic outbreak, multiple industries have been temporarily shut down due to the lack of man force and restricted movement, which brought a huge challenge on the market front. During the pandemic, the demand for heating boiler systems also decreased in the residential sectors, leading to a decline in market growth.

Report Highlights

Based on the type, the tube boiler segment has dominated the market share in 2021. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for boilers across residential sectors for water and space heating. Apart from that, the cold regions of North America and Europe demand hot water and air, which will aid the market growth in the forecasting period.

Based on the fuel type, the gas-fired segment has dominated the market in 2021, due to the increase in demand for gas-fired boilers across residential sectors associated with their advantages such as clean heating process, safe and simple operation, cost-effectiveness, which has propelled the market growth for the gas-fired segment.

Regional Snapshots

As per the regional distribution, Asia-Pacific dominated the global residential boiler market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to the rise in demand for the domestic water heating system across residential buildings and homes that propel the market growth across such regions. Moreover, the properties like reliability and shelf-life have led the industrial sectors to adopt the boiler system on a large scale which is driving the market growth. The condensing technology is the widely used boiler heating system across Asia-Pacific. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the assessment period.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 9.5 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 12.6 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.9% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players Ariston Group, BDR Thermea Group, Groupe Atlantic, Viessmann, Vaillant Group, Robert Bosch, Ideal Heating, Unical Ag Spa, Daikin Industries, A.O. Smith Corp, Bradford White Corporation, Ferroli S.p.A., and Others Key Segment By Type, Fuel Type, Technology, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players

Ariston Group

BDR Thermea Group

Groupe Atlantic

Viessmann

Vaillant Group

Robert Bosch

Ideal Heating

Unical Ag Spa

Daikin Industries

O. Smith Corp

Bradford White Corporation

Ferroli S.p.A.

Others

Recent Developments

In March 2021, Noritz Group introduced an E1 combination boiler in China which functions as a boiler system with features like in-built outdoor temperature, high fuel efficiency, and reset control.

In 2022, the US Boiler Company, which is a subsidiary of Burnham Holdings Inc. enhanced its Alta series model and associated a larger Combination boiler model which is efficient for heating.

Market segments covered in the Report

By Type

Water Tube Boiler

Fire Tube Boiler

Electric Boiler

By Fuel Type

Coal Fired

Oil Fired

Gas Fired

Others

By Technology

Condensing

Non-condensing

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

