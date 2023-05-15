Water Testing and Analysis Market Size Is Expected To Reach $4.9 Billion By 2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Water Testing And Analysis Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the water testing and analysis market forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of more than 6%, increasing from $3.7 billion in 2022 to $3.9 billion in 2023. By 2027, the market is expected to reach $4.9 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6%. In 2022, North America held the largest market share in the market.



The increase in the prevalence of waterborne diseases, caused by pathogenic microorganisms such as viruses, protozoa, bacteria, and intestinal parasites, is a significant driver of market growth. The annual incidence of waterborne diseases worldwide is about 4 billion cases, with 1.8 million deaths, and 90% of cases involving children under five years of age.

Learn More In-Depth On The Water Testing and Analysis Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-testing-and-analysis-global-market-report

The major water testing and analysis companies include ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, Emersion Electric Co, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Horiba Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, and SGS S.A.

The adoption of solutions-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms is a recent trend in the water testing and analysis industry. SaaS platforms provide online services such as water quality management, EHS compliance, and carbon reporting.

Water testing companies are increasingly using SaaS platforms to enhance their operations. Trimble, a US-based technology company operating in water testing and analysis, launched a new SaaS program in June 2020 for remote monitoring of water testing infrastructure. Water testing utilities can access hardware and software technologies via subscriptions for remote monitoring of critical infrastructure.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Water Testing and Analysis Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9179&type=smp

The global water testing and analysis market segmentation is categorized:

1) By Type: TOC Analyzer, PH Meter, Dissolved Oxygen Meter, Conductivity Sensor, Turbidity Meter, Other Types

2) By Test Type: Physicochemical Analysis, Bacteriological Testing

3) By Method: Membrane Filter, Multiple Tube Dilution, Visual Comparison Method, Spectrometric Method, Titration Method, Other Methods

4) By End User: Pharmaceutical, Power, Semiconductor, Food and Beverage, Mining, Refineries, Metals, Chemicals, Environmental, Other End Users

The global market is poised to experience steady growth. Major players, are leveraging the latest technological advances to develop innovative solutions to meet the growing demand for safe drinking water. As the world continues to grapple with water safety challenges, this global water testing and analysis market report provides a comprehensive overview of the market, covering key trends, market size, major players, and growth drivers.

Water Testing and Analysis Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the water testing and analysis market size, water testing and analysis market segments, water testing and analysis market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 4,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model