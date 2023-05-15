Young graduates from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine invited to join Council of Europe Junior Professional Programme

The Junior Professional Programme of the Council of Europe is looking for a junior project officer to work in its Secretariat in Strasbourg.

Young graduates under the age of 35, with an interest in international affairs and a good knowledge of English or French, are invited to apply. The candidate should be a citizen of one of the member States of the Council of Europe, which includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

The Council of Europe implements numerous co-operation activities in the EU member states and non-member states in its neighbourhood. These cooperation activities are undertaken to help the countries reach Council of Europe standards in human rights, rule of law and democracy.

As a Junior Project Officer you will contribute to the preparation and launch of cooperation activities in the areas of human rights, democracy and rule of law and to the implementation of co-operation projects on a daily basis by assisting in the organisation of activities and events.

The Junior Professional Programme opens the Council of Europe’s doors to professionals at the start of their career, giving them an opportunity to gain experience working with this pan-European institution. You will benefit from regular working contact with experienced staff members, assist senior colleagues with their daily work and benefit from the Council of Europe’s training programme, as well as deepening your knowledge of the Organisation.

The deadline for applications is 30 May.

