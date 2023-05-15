Collaborate for Impact: Register for ‘Impact in the Neighbourhood’ event in Tbilisi this June 

On 28-29 June, the EU-funded ‘Collaborate for Impact’ project will hold an event in the Georgian capital Tbilisi – ‘Impact in the Neighbourhood’ – focusing on social entrepreneurship and impact investing.

Participants will discuss successes and failures in building ecosystems, including how this happens in complex socio-political environments. They will also present best practices and lessons learned from 25+ countries, including Ukraine, Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Moldova.

The event will cover topics like how to build an impact ecosystem from the ground up, how to set up impact funds and create access to finance for impact businesses even with small resources, how to build lasting public-private partnerships, etc.

Participation is free of charge but you should cover travel and accommodation. If you are in need of financial assistance, please get in touch with the organisers.

Collaborate for Impact is led by the European Venture Philanthropy Association (EVPA), Europe’s impact finance network, alongside pioneering partner organisations in the region. Impact in the Neighbourhood is hosted by the Centre for Strategic Research and Development of Georgia (CSRDG).

