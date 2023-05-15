Helping those who help: EU-funded project in Ukraine to support professionals helping war victims

The Ukrainian ‘Human Rights Vector’ NGO invites specialists providing psychological and psychosocial or legal assistance to victims of the Russian war against Ukraine to participate in an in-depth training programme programme ‘Helping Those Who Help’.

The project aims to increase the number of specialists who will be able to provide better support to people affected by war and other crises in the future.

The project will help participants design and implement educational and public events, provide specialised psychological support, and assist in the preparation of materials to share experiences.

The project is implemented with the financial support of the European Union as part of the ‘Stiykist’ programme, which is implemented by the ‘East Europe Foundation’.

To participate in the programme, please register by 31 May.

